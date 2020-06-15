All apartments in Tucson
3720 W Placita Del Correcaminos
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:39 AM

3720 W Placita Del Correcaminos

3720 West Placita Del Correcaminos · (888) 327-1090 ext. 105
Location

3720 West Placita Del Correcaminos, Tucson, AZ 85745
Starr Pass

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 31 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1286 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Lovely furnished rental in Star Pass Community with access to the community pool, fitness center & tennis courts. This single level Casita with Southwestern Flair is fully furnished with all housewares, linens, appliances,etc. and also includes WiFi and cable TV. This is a split floor plan with two master suites. Master bedroom with King Bed and master bath with separate shower and bathtub. Two double beds and kitchenette in other suite plus private bath and private entrance. Fabulous Mountain Views from your back door and nice walking and biking areas plus easy access to downtown and I-10

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3720 W Placita Del Correcaminos have any available units?
3720 W Placita Del Correcaminos has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3720 W Placita Del Correcaminos have?
Some of 3720 W Placita Del Correcaminos's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3720 W Placita Del Correcaminos currently offering any rent specials?
3720 W Placita Del Correcaminos isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 W Placita Del Correcaminos pet-friendly?
No, 3720 W Placita Del Correcaminos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 3720 W Placita Del Correcaminos offer parking?
No, 3720 W Placita Del Correcaminos does not offer parking.
Does 3720 W Placita Del Correcaminos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3720 W Placita Del Correcaminos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 W Placita Del Correcaminos have a pool?
Yes, 3720 W Placita Del Correcaminos has a pool.
Does 3720 W Placita Del Correcaminos have accessible units?
No, 3720 W Placita Del Correcaminos does not have accessible units.
Does 3720 W Placita Del Correcaminos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3720 W Placita Del Correcaminos has units with dishwashers.
