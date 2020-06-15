3720 W Placita Del Correcaminos

Amenities

dishwasher gym pool tennis court fireplace bathtub

Lovely furnished rental in Star Pass Community with access to the community pool, fitness center & tennis courts. This single level Casita with Southwestern Flair is fully furnished with all housewares, linens, appliances,etc. and also includes WiFi and cable TV. This is a split floor plan with two master suites. Master bedroom with King Bed and master bath with separate shower and bathtub. Two double beds and kitchenette in other suite plus private bath and private entrance. Fabulous Mountain Views from your back door and nice walking and biking areas plus easy access to downtown and I-10