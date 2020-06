Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

You won't want to miss this amazing Westside 2bed/2bath townhouse tucked away in gated community with pool and spa! Conveniently located near PPC West with easy access to Freeway, downtown, and U of A! Wonderful Split bedroom plan for privacy! Spacious kitchen with eat in dining area. Formal dining and living room. Arizona Room! Laundry room w/ washer and dryer included! Master bedroom with walk in closet and access to Arizona room. Low care yard and extra storage room. Water/Sewer/Trash Included! Hurry before it's gone! Call/text 520-505-5664 or email leasing@rpmrincon.com