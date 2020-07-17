223 N Norton Avenue

Amenities
If you see this home listed on Craiglist for a ridicuosly low amount it is a scammer.! Charming Sam Hughes home. Remodeled 3 years ago with new: kitchen & baths,AC,plumbing & electrical,water heater, low energy windows & 2'' wood blinds throughout. Kitchen is open to the living area with white cabinets, quartz counters, & stainless steel appliances. Both baths have updated cabinetry,fixtures & decorative tile surrounds. Glass French doors at the living room lead to expansive AZ room enclosed with glass & featuring an exposed brick fireplace. Spacious rear yard with Pergola - great for entertaining. Covered carport & circular drive. Laundry rm with washer.dryer included. No detail overlooked. Close to the UofA, Himmel park, shopping & restaurants. No smoking allowed. 1 year minimum lease.