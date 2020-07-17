All apartments in Tucson
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

223 N Norton Avenue

223 North Norton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

223 North Norton Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85719
Sam Hughes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
If you see this home listed on Craiglist for a ridicuosly low amount it is a scammer.! Charming Sam Hughes home. Remodeled 3 years ago with new: kitchen & baths,AC,plumbing & electrical,water heater, low energy windows & 2'' wood blinds throughout. Kitchen is open to the living area with white cabinets, quartz counters, & stainless steel appliances. Both baths have updated cabinetry,fixtures & decorative tile surrounds. Glass French doors at the living room lead to expansive AZ room enclosed with glass & featuring an exposed brick fireplace. Spacious rear yard with Pergola - great for entertaining. Covered carport & circular drive. Laundry rm with washer.dryer included. No detail overlooked. Close to the UofA, Himmel park, shopping & restaurants. No smoking allowed. 1 year minimum lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 N Norton Avenue have any available units?
223 N Norton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucson, AZ.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 N Norton Avenue have?
Some of 223 N Norton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 N Norton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
223 N Norton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 N Norton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 223 N Norton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 223 N Norton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 223 N Norton Avenue offers parking.
Does 223 N Norton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 N Norton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 N Norton Avenue have a pool?
No, 223 N Norton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 223 N Norton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 223 N Norton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 223 N Norton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 N Norton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
