All apartments in Tucson
Find more places like 1125 E Seneca Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
1125 E Seneca Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:02 PM

1125 E Seneca Street

1125 East Seneca Street · (520) 241-0990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tucson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1125 East Seneca Street, Tucson, AZ 85719
Jefferson Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
You'll fall in love with this charming, gated, Spanish style Casita located in the heartbeat of Tucson. It's not only right off the Mountain Rd. bike path but within walking distance to Banner Hospital, U of A and all amenities. This 1BR/1BA Casita is completely furnished (just bring your clothes) and welcomes you with beam ceilings, flagstone floors, Mexican tile in Kitchen/Bath and gorgeous, shaded front and rear patios. The separate laundry room has plenty of room for storage. Rent includes Internet, Water, Trash, Sewer and ADT Security. Come and experience the Privacy, Charm, Space and Convenience of having your own separate furnished home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 E Seneca Street have any available units?
1125 E Seneca Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 E Seneca Street have?
Some of 1125 E Seneca Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 E Seneca Street currently offering any rent specials?
1125 E Seneca Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 E Seneca Street pet-friendly?
No, 1125 E Seneca Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 1125 E Seneca Street offer parking?
No, 1125 E Seneca Street does not offer parking.
Does 1125 E Seneca Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 E Seneca Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 E Seneca Street have a pool?
No, 1125 E Seneca Street does not have a pool.
Does 1125 E Seneca Street have accessible units?
No, 1125 E Seneca Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 E Seneca Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 E Seneca Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1125 E Seneca Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

View at Catalina
8000 E Wrightstown Rd
Tucson, AZ 85715
The Place at Wilmot North-55+
445 N Wilmot Rd
Tucson, AZ 85711
Retreat at Speedway
7401 E Speedway Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85710
Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell
3201 E Fort Lowell Rd
Tucson, AZ 85716
Arcadia Park
250 N Arcadia Ave
Tucson, AZ 85711
The Place At Edgewood
550 N Harrison Rd
Tucson, AZ 85748
Bellevue Towers
3710 E Bellevue St
Tucson, AZ 85716
The Place At Creekside
9971 E Speedway Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85748

Similar Pages

Tucson 1 BedroomsTucson 2 Bedrooms
Tucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Pet Friendly Places
Tucson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZ
Vail, AZSahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadway Pantano EastCampus FarmSam Hughes
Palo VerdeDietzAmphi
Carriage ParkMenlo Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity