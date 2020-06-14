1125 E Seneca Street

Amenities

You'll fall in love with this charming, gated, Spanish style Casita located in the heartbeat of Tucson. It's not only right off the Mountain Rd. bike path but within walking distance to Banner Hospital, U of A and all amenities. This 1BR/1BA Casita is completely furnished (just bring your clothes) and welcomes you with beam ceilings, flagstone floors, Mexican tile in Kitchen/Bath and gorgeous, shaded front and rear patios. The separate laundry room has plenty of room for storage. Rent includes Internet, Water, Trash, Sewer and ADT Security. Come and experience the Privacy, Charm, Space and Convenience of having your own separate furnished home.