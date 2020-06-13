Photos are for conceptual use only and may not represent this exact apartment . To view of our ten different floor plans please visit downtowntucsonapartments.com. Photos herein are the property of Presidio Tucson and use of these images without the express written consent of the owner is prohibited.
(RLNE3557995)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1 West Broadway Luxury Apartments have any available units?
1 West Broadway Luxury Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 West Broadway Luxury Apartments have?
Some of 1 West Broadway Luxury Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 West Broadway Luxury Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
1 West Broadway Luxury Apartments isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 West Broadway Luxury Apartments pet-friendly?