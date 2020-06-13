All apartments in Tucson
Find more places like 1 West Broadway Luxury Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
1 West Broadway Luxury Apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

1 West Broadway Luxury Apartments

1 West Broadway Boulevard · (520) 792-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tucson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1 West Broadway Boulevard, Tucson, AZ 85701
Downtown Tucson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit The Temple (Unit 503) · Avail. Jul 4

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 817 sqft

Unit The Temple (Unit 303) · Avail. Jul 14

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 817 sqft

Unit Teatro Carmen (Unit 409) · Avail. Jul 1

$1,786

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

See 2+ more
Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Photos are for conceptual use only and may not represent this exact apartment . To view of our ten different floor plans please visit downtowntucsonapartments.com. Photos herein are the property of Presidio Tucson and use of these images without the express written consent of the owner is prohibited.

(RLNE3557995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 West Broadway Luxury Apartments have any available units?
1 West Broadway Luxury Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 West Broadway Luxury Apartments have?
Some of 1 West Broadway Luxury Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 West Broadway Luxury Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
1 West Broadway Luxury Apartments isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 West Broadway Luxury Apartments pet-friendly?
No, 1 West Broadway Luxury Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 1 West Broadway Luxury Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 1 West Broadway Luxury Apartments does offer parking.
Does 1 West Broadway Luxury Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 West Broadway Luxury Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 West Broadway Luxury Apartments have a pool?
No, 1 West Broadway Luxury Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 1 West Broadway Luxury Apartments have accessible units?
No, 1 West Broadway Luxury Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 1 West Broadway Luxury Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 West Broadway Luxury Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1 West Broadway Luxury Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Place at 2120
2120 N Silverbell Rd
Tucson, AZ 85745
Canyon Heights
550 N Pantano Rd
Tucson, AZ 85710
Van Buren
625 N Van Buren Ave
Tucson, AZ 85711
Arcadia Park
250 N Arcadia Ave
Tucson, AZ 85711
Bella Vista Townhomes
3201 E Seneca St
Tucson, AZ 85716
CentrePoint
3220 W Ina Rd
Tucson, AZ 85741
Las Brisas
2525 N Los Altos Ave
Tucson, AZ 85705
Crescent Ridge
3980 W Linda Vista Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85742

Similar Pages

Tucson 1 BedroomsTucson 2 Bedrooms
Tucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Pet Friendly Places
Tucson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZ
Vail, AZSahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadway Pantano EastCampus FarmSam Hughes
Palo VerdeDietzAmphi
Carriage ParkMenlo Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity