3 bedroom apartments
238 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sun Lakes, AZ
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
9635 E PALOMINO Place
9635 East Palomino Place, Sun Lakes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1792 sqft
3/3 house with 2/2 on the main floor 1/1 on second floor, remodeled and fully furnished. Available April 11 thru the end of September 2020. Not a Winter Rental. Age restricted 40+ $1550/month in Sun Lakes, Chandler
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
24214 S LAKEWAY Circle NW
24214 Southwest Lakeway Circle, Sun Lakes, AZ
Big Beautiful home on the golf course, 4/3 + Den 3435 sq. ft. Fully furnished Executive Rental, gated community, just south of the new Intel plant in Ocotillo, located in Oakwood community of Sun Lakes, 40+ age restricted.
Ironwood Country Club
1 Unit Available
10537 E CEDAR WAXWING Drive
10537 East Cedar Waxwing Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2119 sqft
Beautiful home, Private Pool, heated, 3/2 2113 Sq. Ft. single level with 2.5 car garage in gated resort community. Fully furnished. Southwest Chandler in the Sun Lakes community of Oakwood, age restricted to 40+ call agent for details and exceptions.
Results within 1 mile of Sun Lakes
32 Units Available
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,274
1450 sqft
Sign a lease and access a lifestyle in one of the premier apartment communities, The Core Chandler Luxury Apartments in Chandler, AZ.
11 Units Available
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1142 sqft
Just minutes from the Promenade at Fulton Ranch and Fulton Ranch Towne Center, this community offers residents a 24-hour gym, detached garages and outdoor cookout areas. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and updated carpeting.
Balboa Way
1 Unit Available
4351 S Purple Sage Drive
4351 South Purple Sage Drive, Chandler, AZ
Gorgeous lakefront single story 2936 SqFt home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms along with private, heated infinity pool, above ground spa, paddle boat and gated community PLUS 3 car garage.
Oakwood Lakes
1 Unit Available
5161 S COTTON Drive
5161 Cotton Drive, Chandler, AZ
Highly desired Ocotillo area located in the Oakwood Lakes community.
1 Unit Available
1471 W Bartlett Way
1471 West Bartlett Way, Chandler, AZ
Highly upgraded home with a gorgeous backyard! Fully furnished and stocked, open layout with gorgeous kitchen, gas cooktop, granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances, breakfast bar and a formal dining room.
1 Unit Available
225 E Mead Drive
225 East Mead Drive, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2305 sqft
Highly upgraded Executive or Seasonal Rental with a resort style backyard in beautiful Southshore Village, Chandler, Arizona.
1 Unit Available
4683 S OLEANDER Drive
4683 South Oleander Drive, Chandler, AZ
EXTRAORDINARY WATERFRONT OFFERING EXPANSIVE LAKE VIEWS! Once you enter this home you will not want to leave!! 4 Bedroom Bath sleep 8 to 10 people ! Home is off Ocotillo Lake and features a pool that looks like it rolls right into the lake! Enjoy
1 Unit Available
1960 W YELLOWSTONE Way
1960 West Yellowstone Way, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1953 sqft
NO PETS NO SMOKING! HOME located in highly sought after master planned community of Ocotillo. This gated lake community features a pool, spa, play area, and community garden! 3 bedrooms/2.
Octotillo
1 Unit Available
1905 W PERIWINKLE Way
1905 West Periwinkle Way, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1338 sqft
GORGEOUS SINGLE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN THE BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY OF MONTEFINO VILLAGE IN OCOTILLO. THIS HOME FEATURES 10 FOOT CEILINGS, NEUTRAL TWO TONED PAINT, LOTS OF TILE, AND NEUTRAL CARPET.
Los Vistoso
1 Unit Available
743 E TORREY PINES Place
743 East Torrey Pines Place, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
2458 sqft
TPT tax is 1.5%. FULLY FURNISHED HOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY. FORMAL LIVING ROOM, FORMAL DINING ROOM, LARGE FAMILY ROOM OFF THE KITCHEN. MASTER ON SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, OTHER TWO BEDROOMS ON EAST SIDE OF HOME. TWO CAR GARAGE.
Oakwood Lakes
1 Unit Available
5103 S Clover Court
5103 South Clover Court, Chandler, AZ
This home is completely furnished home, with Formal Living Room, Family Room, large kitchen, split floor plan on bedrooms with Master on North side view to the pool area. Non smoking property.
1 Unit Available
1926 W GRAND CANYON Drive
1926 West Grand Canyon Drive, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,050
1953 sqft
Ocotillo is one of the premier communities in beautiful Chandler, Arizona. Golf, green spaces, close proximity to 3 freeways, shopping, sports and more. This almost new 2017 home is located in Via del Lago gated community.
1 Unit Available
4039 S PECAN Drive
4039 South Pecan Drive, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2363 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Venture into this luxurious oasis retreat and find everything you have been looking for! Inside you will find 3 spacious bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms, an upgraded kitchen that flows right into the living room with lake front views
1 Unit Available
685 W KAIBAB Place
685 West Kaibab Place, Chandler, AZ
Stunning & move-in ready home in the most-desired neighborhood in Chandler- Fulton Ranch. This house is in Monterey Bay, a single-level only subdivision, set in the master-planned community with 28 acres of lakes, numerous parks, 3.
1 Unit Available
1944 W Canyon Way
1944 West Canyon Way, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1533 sqft
1944 W Canyon Way Available 04/10/20 Adorable home in Ocotillo Lakes - This beautiful home located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ocotillo Lakes is a steal! Single level home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath, plenty of square footage.
Results within 5 miles of Sun Lakes
37 Units Available
Camden Chandler
2777 S Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1488 sqft
Great location close to Chandler Fashion Square Mall and San Tan Village. Community includes parking, pool and trash valet. Units feature dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony.
18 Units Available
Trevi
635 S Ellis St, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1249 sqft
Situated just a short drive away from Chandler's best dining options and coolest golf courses. Residents have access to resort-style swimming pools, spas, a fitness center, Wi-Fi enabled clubhouse and game rooms.
13 Units Available
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1235 sqft
With community amenities including a BBQ/grill, pool and clubhouse, Montage at Pecos Ranch, Chandler, AZ offers luxury apartments featuring bespoke kitchens and patio/balcony. Close to Loop 101 and local employers such as Paypal and Motorola.
Fox Crossing
9 Units Available
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,796
1182 sqft
A captivating green oasis. Open floor plans featuring in-unit laundry, fireplaces, bike storage and updated appliances. Yoga, pool, internet cafe and fire pit for luxury, high-end living. Pet-friendly with patios and balconies.
10 Units Available
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1276 sqft
Disabled-friendly and smoke-free community that has parking garages, car wash area, and yoga, as well as other amenities. Homes have extra storage space and in-unit laundry.
17 Units Available
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1254 sqft
Apartments include bay windows, stainless steel appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features tech center, fitness center, and yoga. Located next to Sprouts Farmers Market and Coldstone Creamery and close to the Chandler Mall.
