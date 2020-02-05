9311 E ARROWVALE Drive

Amenities
Super open floorplan offers multiple living options! Enter into the living and dining room that has tons of natural light and can be designed as a casual living entertaining area. Huge kitchen features maple cabinets, kitchen island, tons of cabinets, cooktop with a gas stub , stainless steel wall oven and microwave. Family room is open to kitchen for today's living style. Great flex room can be a hobby room , TV room , second office or easily converted to a 3rd bedroom. Guestroom has walk in closet! Split floorplan for privacy! Expanded laundry with lots of cabinets, Spacious master with soaking tub and separate shower. Need garage space- check out the 3rd car separate garage perfect for a workshop. Covered patio overlooks a south backyard with mature parklike landscape. Great location!