9311 E ARROWVALE Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Super open floorplan offers multiple living options! Enter into the living and dining room that has tons of natural light and can be designed as a casual living entertaining area. Huge kitchen features maple cabinets, kitchen island, tons of cabinets, cooktop with a gas stub , stainless steel wall oven and microwave. Family room is open to kitchen for today's living style. Great flex room can be a hobby room , TV room , second office or easily converted to a 3rd bedroom. Guestroom has walk in closet! Split floorplan for privacy! Expanded laundry with lots of cabinets, Spacious master with soaking tub and separate shower. Need garage space- check out the 3rd car separate garage perfect for a workshop. Covered patio overlooks a south backyard with mature parklike landscape. Great location!