All apartments in Sun Lakes
Find more places like 9311 E ARROWVALE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun Lakes, AZ
/
9311 E ARROWVALE Drive
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:40 PM

9311 E ARROWVALE Drive

9311 East Arrowvale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun Lakes
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

9311 East Arrowvale Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super open floorplan offers multiple living options! Enter into the living and dining room that has tons of natural light and can be designed as a casual living entertaining area. Huge kitchen features maple cabinets, kitchen island, tons of cabinets, cooktop with a gas stub , stainless steel wall oven and microwave. Family room is open to kitchen for today's living style. Great flex room can be a hobby room , TV room , second office or easily converted to a 3rd bedroom. Guestroom has walk in closet! Split floorplan for privacy! Expanded laundry with lots of cabinets, Spacious master with soaking tub and separate shower. Need garage space- check out the 3rd car separate garage perfect for a workshop. Covered patio overlooks a south backyard with mature parklike landscape. Great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9311 E ARROWVALE Drive have any available units?
9311 E ARROWVALE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun Lakes, AZ.
What amenities does 9311 E ARROWVALE Drive have?
Some of 9311 E ARROWVALE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9311 E ARROWVALE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9311 E ARROWVALE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9311 E ARROWVALE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9311 E ARROWVALE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Does 9311 E ARROWVALE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9311 E ARROWVALE Drive offers parking.
Does 9311 E ARROWVALE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9311 E ARROWVALE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9311 E ARROWVALE Drive have a pool?
No, 9311 E ARROWVALE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9311 E ARROWVALE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9311 E ARROWVALE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9311 E ARROWVALE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9311 E ARROWVALE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9311 E ARROWVALE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9311 E ARROWVALE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun Lakes 2 BedroomsSun Lakes Apartments with Garages
Sun Lakes Apartments with GymsSun Lakes Apartments with Parking
Sun Lakes Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College