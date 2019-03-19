Amenities

dishwasher dogs allowed parking pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

8902 E Olive ln N Available 04/01/19 Sun Lakes Rental - Very nice 2 bedroom home in desirable Sun Lakes Community. This home sits on a large corner lot, featuring new flooring through out entire house. Large living room/great room, dining area next to kitchen, new dishwasher. Master bedroom has large closets and walk in shower. Covered parking and additional storage shed. Include access to all amenities, Located in Sun Lakes active adult community, age restrictions may apply. Available April 1st, 12 month lease.



(RLNE3821986)