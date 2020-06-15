All apartments in Sun Lakes
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

25846 S Illinois Ave

25846 South Illinois Avenue · (480) 895-9100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25846 South Illinois Avenue, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 25846 S Illinois Ave · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Sun Lakes Long Term Rental - This cozy home features 2 bedroom, with updates throughout. The kitchen has newer cabinets, with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and laminate floors. The livingroom is open to the kitchen and dining area and has a great flow. You'll feel at ease when sitting on the covered patio enjoying the great susnset with no neighbors behind you. This property is fully furnished and available for a long term lease. Located in an age restricted community, certain restrictions apply. Available now!

(RLNE5851802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25846 S Illinois Ave have any available units?
25846 S Illinois Ave has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25846 S Illinois Ave have?
Some of 25846 S Illinois Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25846 S Illinois Ave currently offering any rent specials?
25846 S Illinois Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25846 S Illinois Ave pet-friendly?
No, 25846 S Illinois Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Does 25846 S Illinois Ave offer parking?
No, 25846 S Illinois Ave does not offer parking.
Does 25846 S Illinois Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25846 S Illinois Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25846 S Illinois Ave have a pool?
Yes, 25846 S Illinois Ave has a pool.
Does 25846 S Illinois Ave have accessible units?
No, 25846 S Illinois Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 25846 S Illinois Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 25846 S Illinois Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25846 S Illinois Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 25846 S Illinois Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
