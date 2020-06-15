25846 S Illinois Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

Sun Lakes Long Term Rental - This cozy home features 2 bedroom, with updates throughout. The kitchen has newer cabinets, with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and laminate floors. The livingroom is open to the kitchen and dining area and has a great flow. You'll feel at ease when sitting on the covered patio enjoying the great susnset with no neighbors behind you. This property is fully furnished and available for a long term lease. Located in an age restricted community, certain restrictions apply. Available now!



(RLNE5851802)