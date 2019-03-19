Amenities

10307 E Copper Dr Available 02/07/19 Lovely Golf Course Home in 55+ Community - GORGEOUS Oakwood home with a great split floorplan nestled in the private-gated community. This home is loaded with the upgrades and ready to move in an entertain! Kitchen offers lots of upgraded cherry cabinetry with pull out shelves and crown molding, gorgeous granite slab counters, large private breakfast nook, kitchen island, and stainless appliances. The back patio is spacious and perfect for enjoying our beautiful sunsets. Tile is in all the right places. Easy care landscaping! Wonderful Active, adult golf community with pools clubhouse walk paths and tons of fun activities. Your clients will not want to miss this!



No Cats Allowed



