/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:00 AM
93 Apartments for rent in Sun City West, AZ with washer-dryer
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City West
19911 N GREENVIEW Drive
19911 North Greenview Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1092 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath Sun City West patio home available for long-term rental beginning July 10. Home opens up to a great room, with the kitchen overlooking the living and dining area. Kitchen has all appliances.
1 of 33
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Sun City West
13602 W Caballero Dr
13602 West Caballero Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1336 sqft
As of 2/28/2020 the following months are still available: April through October 2020, and April through October 2021. Rental Rates: April $3,000 per month. September & October $2800/month. May, June, July and August $2,000 per month.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City West
12718 W ALLEGRO Drive
12718 West Allegro Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1795 sqft
BEAUTIFUL Upscale, Fully Furnished Home in Desirable Sun City West.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City West
22310 N CHEYENNE Drive
22310 North Cheyenne Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1653 sqft
Great remodeled seasonal rental in the newer area of Sun City West. Vacation resort living at it's finest! This open floor plan home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac ready for you to enjoy Southwestern living at its best.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City West
12606 W PARKWOOD Drive
12606 West Parkwood Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1577 sqft
Sanitized and vacant between tenants. Available to rent May 15, 2020 - September 29 at 1350. per month, reduced more than 2 months stay. Dec. $1850. (Oct. Nov. 2020 & Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City West
12437 W AURORA Drive
12437 North Aurora Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1171 sqft
Welcome to the valley of the sun! Just bring your suitcase and toothbrush.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City West
19830 N 146TH Drive
19830 North 146th Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1677 sqft
Ready for Immediate Move-In, Age Restricted Community of Sun City West. One YEAR Lease, Unfurnished. Spacious Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home with nice sized Family Room, Living Room, and Bonus Room which could be an office, sewing/craft room, etc.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City West
12323 W Sonnet Drive
12323 West Sonnet Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1312 sqft
*** Beautiful Furnished Rental Available for 1 Year Term!! ***Rent just lowered to $1100Sun City West Furnished rental available for 12 lease term. Charming home with two bedrooms and two baths. Bright and Cozy Living Room. Large eat-in kitchen.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City West
19247 N STAR RIDGE Drive
19247 North Star Ridge Drive, Sun City West, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,200
994 sqft
CURRENTLY RENTED UNTIL APRIL 31, 2020. AVAILABLE MAY 1, 2020!!!!! ALSO ALREADY RENTED DEC, 2020, JAN-MARCH 2021!!!! UPDATED Fully Furnished VACATION RENTAL in 55+ community of Sun City West.
Results within 1 mile of Sun City West
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1174 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in great complex containing a pool, gym, media room and business center. Within walking distance is West Bell Road, which is lined with cafes and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury community is close to the area's best amenities. On-site pool, gym, and fitness center. Resident-only valet service. Apartments are sleek with modular kitchens, luxurious bathrooms and patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 9 at 08:56pm
2 Units Available
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1165 sqft
Where luxury living meets convenience. Spacious apartments complete with kitchens fit for chefs and a full-size washer and dryer. Relax inside your screened-in patio or balcony or at one of the two refreshing pools.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
12123 W BELL Road
12123 West Bell Road, Surprise, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
693 sqft
This is a fully furnished rental~High season pricing $2,250~Low season pricing $1020 ~You'll love the charm of this furnished, one bedroom condo in Surprise.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
14575 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard
14575 West Mountain View Boulevard, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED UPGRADED CONDO in the luxurious resort style gated community of Park Place Condominiums.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
14300 W. Bell Road Unit 14
14300 W Bell Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
908 sqft
SUN VILLAGE CONDO - This single story non-furnished condo featuring an open floor plan with split master bedrooms, each with their own bathroom. The Unit includes refrigerator, stove stack-able washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Sun City West
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
13 Units Available
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,155
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1244 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living as it should be. At Avilla Meadows, our spacious and modern leased homes are designed with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
$
113 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley
11903 W Happy Valley Rd, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities On Happy Valley, located at 11903 W Happy Valley Rd in Peoria, which is under construction and scheduled to open June 2020! This innovative gated luxury rental home community is comprised of 222 single-story
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
217 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View, located on 14155 W Mountain View Blvd in Surprise, AZ.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
33 Units Available
Sierra Verde
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1261 sqft
Designer kitchens, upgraded interiors, and in-unit washers and dryers. The green community near highways 60 and 303 features a guest suite, a pool, and a gym and is pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
5 Units Available
The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,085
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1159 sqft
Easy access to the 101 and 303 freeways place you minutes from everything you need. Or, stay home and enjoy one of the two resort-style pools and spa. Spacious living areas with patio or balcony.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
10776 W Swayback Pass
10776 West Swayback Pass, Peoria, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
3958 sqft
10776 W Swayback Pass Available 08/01/20 Large 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 3 Car Garage Home in Peoria - Large Gorgeous two story home includes; five spacious bedrooms, four bathrooms, a living room, a formal dining room, a large family room, a gourmet kitchen
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City
12415 N 103RD Avenue
12415 North 103rd Avenue, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beautifully furnished vacation rental offered within the lovely Sun City retirement complex of Sun Valley Lodge. (At least one occupant must be 55+ years.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Blackstone at Vistancia
12081 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive
12081 West Desert Mirage Drive, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1817 sqft
AVAILABLE.
1 of 24
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
10748 W Bronco Trl
10748 W Bronco Trl, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2231 sqft
BRAND NEW, NEVER BEEN LIVED IN!!See to believe this stunning Winchester plan, located in the Happy Valley/Lake Pleasant Pkwy corridor. Convenient to shopping and restaurants minutes away.
Similar Pages
Sun City West 1 BedroomsSun City West 2 BedroomsSun City West 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSun City West 3 BedroomsSun City West Apartments with Balcony
Sun City West Apartments with GarageSun City West Apartments with GymSun City West Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSun City West Apartments with ParkingSun City West Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZ