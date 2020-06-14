Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

45 Apartments for rent in Sun City West, AZ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sun City West renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
19011 N ASHWOOD Drive
19011 North Ashwood Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1946 sqft
BEAUTIFUL UPDATED HOME IN THE ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY OF SUNCITY WEST.
Results within 1 mile of Sun City West
Last updated June 11 at 04:36pm
4 Units Available
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$980
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Where luxury living meets convenience. Spacious apartments complete with kitchens fit for chefs and a full-size washer and dryer. Relax inside your screened-in patio or balcony or at one of the two refreshing pools.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
14575 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard
14575 West Mountain View Boulevard, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED UPGRADED CONDO in the luxurious resort style gated community of Park Place Condominiums.
Results within 5 miles of Sun City West
Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Sierra Verde
37 Units Available
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$999
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1261 sqft
Designer kitchens, upgraded interiors, and in-unit washers and dryers. The green community near highways 60 and 303 features a guest suite, a pool, and a gym and is pet friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Marley Park
3 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,233
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park is an innovative luxury single-family home rental community comprised of single-story smart homes.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
The Village at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
12439 W Morning Vista Lane
12439 West Moring Vista Drive, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1537 sqft
Very updated former Maracay model home in highly desired gated Tapestry, close to the Mountain Vista Club in Vistancia Village. Stunning, comfortable open floor plan. Attractive engineered wood flooring & travertine tile in bathrms & laundry rm.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Trilogy at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
13067 W MINE Trail
13067 West Mine Trail, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1656 sqft
A GREAT RESORT VACATION HOME WITH TONS OF UPGRADES AND AMMENITIES! TRILOGY IS A 55+ GATED GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY, WITH CLUB HOUSE, POOLS, TENNIS & SPA.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Trilogy at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane
12975 Yellow Bird Lane, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1380 sqft
AGE RESTRICTED COMMUNITY YOU MUST BE 55. UTILITIES INCLUDED!! This 2 bed 2 bath is the perfect home away from home.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
26086 N 108TH Avenue
26086 North 108th Avenue, Peoria, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2569 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED, & MOVE-IN READY FOR LONG TERM OR SHORT-TERM STAY.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
12047 N SAINT ANNES Drive
12047 North Saint Anne's Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1556 sqft
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BED 2 BATH VACATION RENTAL ON THE NORTH GOLF COURSE, TBOX #4, ALMOST A 1/2 ACRE LOT THAT HAS EXPANSIVE VIEWS OF THE GOLF COURSE BUT NO BALLS TO BEWARE OF.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10724 W ROUNDELAY Circle
10724 West Roundelay Circle North, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1411 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom home in highly desirable active adult community. Custom accent paint & lots of stylish finishes. Spacious tiled kitchen features corian counters and upgraded cabinets with hardware.

Last updated December 10 at 11:57pm
Surprise Farms
1 Unit Available
17006 W MARCONI Avenue
17006 W Marconi Ave, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1366 sqft
Beautiful 3 bd 2 bath coveted single story home in most popular Surprise Farms subdivision. Very close to the 303 freeway, shopping and great schools. Brand new carpet, wood like flooring and paint throughout the home-as of 2018.
Results within 10 miles of Sun City West
Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
3 Units Available
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr, Peoria, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,328
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1175 sqft
Community Description
Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
Arrowhead Ranch
4 Units Available
San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,259
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to highway 101 and Deer Valley High School. Apartments include nine-foot ceilings, arched doorways, and kitchen pantries. Community features gated entry, pool, and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
36 Units Available
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln, Peoria, AZ
Studio
$1,010
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
831 sqft
Spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Peoria, just off I-10, I-17 and Loop 10. Move in and enjoy free weekday breakfasts and a full-service business center. Rooms boast stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Sun City
12 Units Available
Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave, Sun City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1106 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have ceiling fans and efficient appliances. Hang out at the cyber cafe and coffee bar, or meet up with friends at the sand volleyball court. Located just steps from several restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,164
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1036 sqft
Located at Bell Road near Arrowhead Towne Center, Solis at Towne Center is near Loop 101. Units include amenities like hardwood floors, air conditioning, ceiling fans, and dishwashers.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Pioneer
14 Units Available
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$964
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
900 sqft
Recently remodeled townhouses. Water, trash, tax, basic cable and internet included in rental price. Beautiful landscaping throughout the community. Great location near Cactus High School, Pioneer Elementary School and Paseo Neighborhood Park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
25 Units Available
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
938 sqft
ATTENDANCE ZONE Dreaming Summit Elementary School L. Thomas Heck Middle School Millennium High School Access to freeways (101-10-303)
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
906 sqft
Artisan Park is one of Glendale’s most sought out apartment communities. Situated just north of Olive on 67th Avenue, Artisan Park is centrally located to shopping, amazing schools, and entertainment.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$1,360
852 sqft
1 Bedroom
$984
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1156 sqft
Zone Luxe provides the atmosphere of a calming oasis, allowing residents to prioritize individual needs and desires while leaving the frenetic and fast-paced world behind.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1303 sqft
Zone Apartments transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary with its fresh twist on modern urban living in historic Glendale, AZ. This newly renovated apartment community elevates your lifestyle as well as your heartbeat.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Arrowhead Ranch
13 Units Available
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,160
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1002 sqft
Sorry but I think this link redirects to a list of apartments - I'm not sure where to find the requested apartment they are looking for.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,086
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans and walk-in closets mean easy organization and plenty of space to stretch out. A wide variety of stores and restaurants are located a short walk away.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Sun City West, AZ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sun City West renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

