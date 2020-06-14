Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

66 Apartments for rent in Sun City West, AZ with gym

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
13602 W Caballero Dr
13602 West Caballero Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1336 sqft
As of 2/28/2020 the following months are still available: April through October 2020, and April through October 2021. Rental Rates: April $3,000 per month. September & October $2800/month. May, June, July and August $2,000 per month.

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
15349 W GANADO Drive
15349 West Ganado Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1762 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED perfect vacation rental. Lives big, in an Active Adult Community that has a long list of amenities. The two bedrooms are spacious and would be perfect to share with friends or visiting family.
Results within 1 mile of Sun City West
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury community is close to the area's best amenities. On-site pool, gym, and fitness center. Resident-only valet service. Apartments are sleek with modular kitchens, luxurious bathrooms and patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1174 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in great complex containing a pool, gym, media room and business center. Within walking distance is West Bell Road, which is lined with cafes and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 11 at 04:36pm
$
4 Units Available
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$980
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Where luxury living meets convenience. Spacious apartments complete with kitchens fit for chefs and a full-size washer and dryer. Relax inside your screened-in patio or balcony or at one of the two refreshing pools.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
14950 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard
14950 West Mountain View Boulevard, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
442 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Updated 1 Bedroom+DEN! Highly sought after AVISTAR model. Quiet location in back of community. and ready for you to move in. New luxury vinyl plank flooring, new stylish kitchen countertops and faucet (2017).

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
17176 N WINDING Trail
17176 North Winding Trail, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1097 sqft
Dont' miss this charming 2 bedroom home.Everything you need for your Arizona getaway. Unpack your bags and enjoy. beautiful backyard oasis.Community features golf course, recreation center, swimming pool & spa, tennis courts, fitness center & more.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
14575 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard
14575 West Mountain View Boulevard, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED UPGRADED CONDO in the luxurious resort style gated community of Park Place Condominiums.
Results within 5 miles of Sun City West
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:34am
Sierra Verde
37 Units Available
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$999
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1261 sqft
Designer kitchens, upgraded interiors, and in-unit washers and dryers. The green community near highways 60 and 303 features a guest suite, a pool, and a gym and is pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$974
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Attractive apartments have walnut cabinetry, brushed nickel hardware and large balconies. Surprise Stadium, Surprise Community Park and the Northwest Regional Library are all within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Marley Park
3 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,233
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park is an innovative luxury single-family home rental community comprised of single-story smart homes.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
The Village at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
31122 N 132nd Ln
31122 North 132nd Lane, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1834 sqft
This is a luxury living at its finest! This home is semi-secluded with no rear neighbors; it has a two car garage; extended basic cable TV; Wi-Fi Internet access; all of the utensils and linens you desire; simply bring your toothbrush.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
9151 W GREENWAY Road
9151 West Greenway Road, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
978 sqft
Newly renovated unit. 2 bedroom, 2 bath, for 4 guests. Fully furnished rental for adults in gated community with pool. New wood look porcelain tile 2019 in living areas, kitchen and baths. New custom paint, new faucets, new hardware.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Trilogy at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
28435 N 127TH Lane
28435 North 127th Lane, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1925 sqft
LEASED from 10/1/2020 - 4/30/2021.

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Trilogy at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
28415 N 130th Drive
28415 North 130th Drive, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2193 sqft
RENTED 6/22/2020 - 9/30/2020. Tranquil fenced backyd on lush DESERT WASH! Huge EXTENDED PAVER BACK PATIO, BLT-IN GAS BBQ, FIREPIT & faux grass.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Trilogy at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
27937 N 130TH Avenue
27937 North 130th Avenue, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1635 sqft
AVAILABLE June - September 2020. Popular-sized furnished rental home, 1,635 SF. Open floor plan.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
13622 N 98TH Avenue
13622 North 98th Avenue, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1180 sqft
Wonderful patio home in 55+ community: all new interior paint, brand new carpet, new water heater. Two spacious bedrooms, both with walk in closets. Gated covered front porch.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
20166 N CORONADO RIDGE Drive
20166 North Coronado Ridge Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1427 sqft
Leased Jan 2021 thru Apr 2021. FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL. Close proximity to Cimarron Fitness Center, Pool, Spa, Golf Course. 2 Bedrooms + Den, 2 Baths - Master is split apart for privacy. 52 inch TV and recliners in Great Room.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
19942 N LONDON BRIDGE Drive
19942 North London Bridge Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1518 sqft
Adorable, upgraded AZALEA on private lot with sunset views from the extended patio. Quiet, super location, 2BD/1.75BA, 1518 sq. ft. split plan with granite counters, oak cabinets, tile and carpet in the right places. Newer windows, security door.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
9720 W BRIARWOOD Circle
9720 West Briarwood Circle, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1832 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home in the over 55 community of Sun City.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Trilogy at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
12376 W ROBERTA Lane
12376 West Roberta Lane, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1813 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE GREENBELT LOCATION! Rented 5/1/20-11/30/2020. Rented Jan-March 2021. Park like setting with grass and trees. Wonderful privacy and a short walk to Kiva Club. Fresh two tone paint t/o including exterior. Designer tile at the entry.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10330 W THUNDERBIRD Boulevard
10330 West Thunderbird Boulevard, Sun City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,100
716 sqft
Luxury Resort living in Sun City at an affordable price.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Trilogy at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
27949 N 130TH Avenue
27949 North 130th Avenue, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1674 sqft
PERFECT RENTAL! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Nicely furnished Montis model in an ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY. Wonderful extended patio and front courtyard offers privacy and close to the Kiva Club. 2 bedrooms/2 baths/den.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Rancho Gabriela
1 Unit Available
11853 N 154th Drive
11853 North 154th Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1294 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 15th.....This Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Home in the Rancho Gabriela neighborhood of Surprise is highly upgraded. The Interior has been done in Deco Colors and flows nicely throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Sun City West, AZ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Sun City West renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

