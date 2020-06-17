821 E LA PALTA Street

Amenities

This beautiful property is located in the active adult 55+ neighborhood in the master-planned community Trilogy at Encanterra. You'll love the gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the home. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's delight with gas cooktop, stainless appliances, large island and tons of cabinet space. The great room floorplan is bright and open. There are two bedrooms PLUS a den and a bonus room. The backyard is low maintenance with artificial grass and a large covered patio. Just a quick walk to the Agave Pool, pickleball courts, activity spaces and restaurant. Enjoy the Encanterra Lifestyle today! Security deposit of $2925, one time admin fee $175 and $5 monthly admin fee. Rent includes use of community facilities.