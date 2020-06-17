All apartments in San Tan Valley
San Tan Valley, AZ
821 E LA PALTA Street
821 E LA PALTA Street

821 E La Palta St · No Longer Available
San Tan Valley
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Gym
Furnished Apartments
Location

821 E La Palta St, San Tan Valley, AZ 85143

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful property is located in the active adult 55+ neighborhood in the master-planned community Trilogy at Encanterra. You'll love the gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the home. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's delight with gas cooktop, stainless appliances, large island and tons of cabinet space. The great room floorplan is bright and open. There are two bedrooms PLUS a den and a bonus room. The backyard is low maintenance with artificial grass and a large covered patio. Just a quick walk to the Agave Pool, pickleball courts, activity spaces and restaurant. Enjoy the Encanterra Lifestyle today! Security deposit of $2925, one time admin fee $175 and $5 monthly admin fee. Rent includes use of community facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

