631 E MYRTLE Pass

AMENITIES OVERLOAD! Encanterra: A Trilogy Resort Community with contemporary style Aria Model Shea Home, 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, large dining room, full kitchen in beautiful design and a patio to recap your days spent hitting golf balls at the 18 hole Golf Course, resting at the Alvea Spa & Wellness, feasting at the Signature Restaurants (Bistro 1528, Arizona Hwy Exploration Cafe, Tapas poolside), feeling your artsy side at the Art Studio, learning to cook at the Culinary Studio or working it out at the Mossa Athletic Center. Your days will be filled living in the Resort Style community secured by night security for your safety.Renters Insurance required and Owner listed as Additional Insured.