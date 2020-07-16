All apartments in San Tan Valley
631 E MYRTLE Pass

631 East Myrtle Pass · No Longer Available
Location

631 East Myrtle Pass, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
AMENITIES OVERLOAD! Encanterra: A Trilogy Resort Community with contemporary style Aria Model Shea Home, 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, large dining room, full kitchen in beautiful design and a patio to recap your days spent hitting golf balls at the 18 hole Golf Course, resting at the Alvea Spa & Wellness, feasting at the Signature Restaurants (Bistro 1528, Arizona Hwy Exploration Cafe, Tapas poolside), feeling your artsy side at the Art Studio, learning to cook at the Culinary Studio or working it out at the Mossa Athletic Center. Your days will be filled living in the Resort Style community secured by night security for your safety.Renters Insurance required and Owner listed as Additional Insured.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 E MYRTLE Pass have any available units?
631 E MYRTLE Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Tan Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 631 E MYRTLE Pass have?
Some of 631 E MYRTLE Pass's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 E MYRTLE Pass currently offering any rent specials?
631 E MYRTLE Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 E MYRTLE Pass pet-friendly?
No, 631 E MYRTLE Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Tan Valley.
Does 631 E MYRTLE Pass offer parking?
No, 631 E MYRTLE Pass does not offer parking.
Does 631 E MYRTLE Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 E MYRTLE Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 E MYRTLE Pass have a pool?
Yes, 631 E MYRTLE Pass has a pool.
Does 631 E MYRTLE Pass have accessible units?
No, 631 E MYRTLE Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 631 E MYRTLE Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 631 E MYRTLE Pass has units with dishwashers.
Does 631 E MYRTLE Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 631 E MYRTLE Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
