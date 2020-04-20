35244 N ZACHARY Road

Amenities

COMPLETELY FURNISHED HOME...JUST BRING YOUR SUITCASE. This is a lightly lived in 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single level home with an open floor plan and upgrades galore! The kitchen features stained walnut cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. The master bedroom is split from the others and offers a giant, walk in closet, as well as a custom shower. Neutral colors are found throughout. Additional features are a security system, water softener and sunscreens. This professionally landscaped lot, backs to a wash, and the views from the extended patio are priceless. Shows like a model home. This home comes completely furnished.