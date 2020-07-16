33359 North Sonoran Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool cats allowed

Open and spacious 3 bedroom home with den, 9' ft ceilings, rounded corners, 42' cabinets w/molding, kitchen island, brand new flooring throughout, fence forward block wall (larger rear yard), covered patio, high-efficiency low E windows, upgraded insulation R21 (walls) & R38 (ceilings), radiant barrier, tech shield (aka energy-efficient sheathing), & a 12 SEER HVAC system! The area boasts a small-town feel with great local businesses & national chains. Close to Schnepf Farms, The Pork Shop, Queen Creek Olive Mill. Numerous parks and play areas, in addition to a new community center and POOL!



Pets: Will be considered - $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



