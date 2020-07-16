All apartments in San Tan Valley
Home
/
San Tan Valley, AZ
/
33359 North Sonoran Trail
Last updated July 16 2020 at 10:01 PM

33359 North Sonoran Trail

33359 North Sonoran Trail · No Longer Available
Location

33359 North Sonoran Trail, San Tan Valley, AZ 85142

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
Open and spacious 3 bedroom home with den, 9' ft ceilings, rounded corners, 42' cabinets w/molding, kitchen island, brand new flooring throughout, fence forward block wall (larger rear yard), covered patio, high-efficiency low E windows, upgraded insulation R21 (walls) & R38 (ceilings), radiant barrier, tech shield (aka energy-efficient sheathing), & a 12 SEER HVAC system! The area boasts a small-town feel with great local businesses & national chains. Close to Schnepf Farms, The Pork Shop, Queen Creek Olive Mill. Numerous parks and play areas, in addition to a new community center and POOL!

Pets: Will be considered - $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33359 North Sonoran Trail have any available units?
33359 North Sonoran Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Tan Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 33359 North Sonoran Trail have?
Some of 33359 North Sonoran Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33359 North Sonoran Trail currently offering any rent specials?
33359 North Sonoran Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33359 North Sonoran Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 33359 North Sonoran Trail is pet friendly.
Does 33359 North Sonoran Trail offer parking?
No, 33359 North Sonoran Trail does not offer parking.
Does 33359 North Sonoran Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33359 North Sonoran Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33359 North Sonoran Trail have a pool?
Yes, 33359 North Sonoran Trail has a pool.
Does 33359 North Sonoran Trail have accessible units?
No, 33359 North Sonoran Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 33359 North Sonoran Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 33359 North Sonoran Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33359 North Sonoran Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 33359 North Sonoran Trail has units with air conditioning.
