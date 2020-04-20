31015 N ORANGE BLOSSOM Circle

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED. 90 DAY MINIMUM This gorgeous 3 beds/2 baths home is fully furnished with quality upscale furnishings and the ever popular split bedroom floor plan. The large open concept is inviting and complete with breakfast bar and separate eat in kitchen. The corian counter tops, stainless appliances and fine amenities provide all the comforts of home. The home comes complete with a 2 car garage, giant extended size patio and BBQ. Just bring your suitcase. The incredible Mountains in your backyard and gated community provide exceptional privacy for a true Resort Style Vacation Getaway. Conveniently located near the Community Pool, Golf, Clubhouse and Activities galore you have the opportunity to partake in whatever you chose, all included in the rental amount. Rates vary seasonally and utility caps may apply.