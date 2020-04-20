All apartments in San Tan Valley
San Tan Valley, AZ
31015 N ORANGE BLOSSOM Circle
31015 N ORANGE BLOSSOM Circle

31015 North Orange Blossom Circle · (480) 409-4844
Location

31015 North Orange Blossom Circle, San Tan Valley, AZ 85143

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1765 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
FULLY FURNISHED. 90 DAY MINIMUM This gorgeous 3 beds/2 baths home is fully furnished with quality upscale furnishings and the ever popular split bedroom floor plan. The large open concept is inviting and complete with breakfast bar and separate eat in kitchen. The corian counter tops, stainless appliances and fine amenities provide all the comforts of home. The home comes complete with a 2 car garage, giant extended size patio and BBQ. Just bring your suitcase. The incredible Mountains in your backyard and gated community provide exceptional privacy for a true Resort Style Vacation Getaway. Conveniently located near the Community Pool, Golf, Clubhouse and Activities galore you have the opportunity to partake in whatever you chose, all included in the rental amount. Rates vary seasonally and utility caps may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31015 N ORANGE BLOSSOM Circle have any available units?
31015 N ORANGE BLOSSOM Circle has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31015 N ORANGE BLOSSOM Circle have?
Some of 31015 N ORANGE BLOSSOM Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31015 N ORANGE BLOSSOM Circle currently offering any rent specials?
31015 N ORANGE BLOSSOM Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31015 N ORANGE BLOSSOM Circle pet-friendly?
No, 31015 N ORANGE BLOSSOM Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Tan Valley.
Does 31015 N ORANGE BLOSSOM Circle offer parking?
Yes, 31015 N ORANGE BLOSSOM Circle does offer parking.
Does 31015 N ORANGE BLOSSOM Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31015 N ORANGE BLOSSOM Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31015 N ORANGE BLOSSOM Circle have a pool?
Yes, 31015 N ORANGE BLOSSOM Circle has a pool.
Does 31015 N ORANGE BLOSSOM Circle have accessible units?
No, 31015 N ORANGE BLOSSOM Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 31015 N ORANGE BLOSSOM Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31015 N ORANGE BLOSSOM Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 31015 N ORANGE BLOSSOM Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 31015 N ORANGE BLOSSOM Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
