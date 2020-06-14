All apartments in San Tan Valley
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:42 AM

2799 E SUPERIOR Road

2799 East Superior Road · No Longer Available
Location

2799 East Superior Road, San Tan Valley, AZ 85143

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
3 bedroom 2 bath home with an open great room just freshly painted inside with new carpet installed. Just inside Copper Basin close to shopping center and YMCA and pool in the community. Available for a 6 month lease term with option to extend month to month. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2799 E SUPERIOR Road have any available units?
2799 E SUPERIOR Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Tan Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 2799 E SUPERIOR Road have?
Some of 2799 E SUPERIOR Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2799 E SUPERIOR Road currently offering any rent specials?
2799 E SUPERIOR Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2799 E SUPERIOR Road pet-friendly?
No, 2799 E SUPERIOR Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Tan Valley.
Does 2799 E SUPERIOR Road offer parking?
Yes, 2799 E SUPERIOR Road does offer parking.
Does 2799 E SUPERIOR Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2799 E SUPERIOR Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2799 E SUPERIOR Road have a pool?
Yes, 2799 E SUPERIOR Road has a pool.
Does 2799 E SUPERIOR Road have accessible units?
No, 2799 E SUPERIOR Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2799 E SUPERIOR Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2799 E SUPERIOR Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2799 E SUPERIOR Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2799 E SUPERIOR Road does not have units with air conditioning.
