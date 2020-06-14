2799 E SUPERIOR Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

3 bedroom 2 bath home with an open great room just freshly painted inside with new carpet installed. Just inside Copper Basin close to shopping center and YMCA and pool in the community. Available for a 6 month lease term with option to extend month to month. No pets.