3 bedroom 2 bath home with an open great room just freshly painted inside with new carpet installed. Just inside Copper Basin close to shopping center and YMCA and pool in the community. Available for a 6 month lease term with option to extend month to month. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2799 E SUPERIOR Road have any available units?
2799 E SUPERIOR Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Tan Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 2799 E SUPERIOR Road have?
Some of 2799 E SUPERIOR Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2799 E SUPERIOR Road currently offering any rent specials?
2799 E SUPERIOR Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.