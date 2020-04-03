All apartments in San Tan Valley
Location

2712 West Jasper Butte Drive, San Tan Valley, AZ 85142

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2723 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Two Tone paint PAINT & Spacious Home, All Tile Down Stairs in Desirable San Tan Heights Neighborhood! Cute curb appeal with front porch elevation. Combination living/dining room, Spacious Kitchen W/ Island. Den, powder bath downstairs. Open kitchen to family room. 5 Bedrooms, Family-room, Large Den That Can Be Used For Office Space. and loft upstairs, Master suite bath has double vanities, garden tub/separate shower, walk in closet. Close To Schools & Park & Shopping. No Cats! Tenant to pay Registration fee $ 45.00 prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2712 W Jasper Butte Dr have any available units?
2712 W Jasper Butte Dr has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2712 W Jasper Butte Dr have?
Some of 2712 W Jasper Butte Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2712 W Jasper Butte Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2712 W Jasper Butte Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2712 W Jasper Butte Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2712 W Jasper Butte Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2712 W Jasper Butte Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2712 W Jasper Butte Dr does offer parking.
Does 2712 W Jasper Butte Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2712 W Jasper Butte Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2712 W Jasper Butte Dr have a pool?
No, 2712 W Jasper Butte Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2712 W Jasper Butte Dr have accessible units?
No, 2712 W Jasper Butte Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2712 W Jasper Butte Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2712 W Jasper Butte Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2712 W Jasper Butte Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2712 W Jasper Butte Dr has units with air conditioning.
