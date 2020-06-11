2343 E Meadow Creek Way

2343 East Meadow Creek Way, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Awesome Meadow Vista home - Get ready to say WOW. Completely remodeled 3 bed 2.5 bath home offers large plank tile on the 1st floor. Kitchen has all new granite and all cabinets have new pull knobs. New stainless appliances make this kitchen pop. Over sized patio with awning coming soon. All new carpet up stairs. Split master bedroom with nice sized loft. Walk to community pool and park. Quiet streets in this private neighborhood. Realtor and/or client to verify all information in listing is correct including but not limited to appliances and schools. $1500 Refundable security deposit $200 Refundable Pet deposit. $150 Non-refundable Admin Fee due when approved. Monthly rent plus $30 add min fee and $9.50 renters insurance.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5829353)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
