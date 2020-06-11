2343 E Meadow Creek Way

Amenities

Awesome Meadow Vista home - Get ready to say WOW. Completely remodeled 3 bed 2.5 bath home offers large plank tile on the 1st floor. Kitchen has all new granite and all cabinets have new pull knobs. New stainless appliances make this kitchen pop. Over sized patio with awning coming soon. All new carpet up stairs. Split master bedroom with nice sized loft. Walk to community pool and park. Quiet streets in this private neighborhood. Realtor and/or client to verify all information in listing is correct including but not limited to appliances and schools. $1500 Refundable security deposit $200 Refundable Pet deposit. $150 Non-refundable Admin Fee due when approved. Monthly rent plus $30 add min fee and $9.50 renters insurance.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5829353)