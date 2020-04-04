All apartments in San Tan Valley
Location

1643 East Anastasia Street, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1643 E. Anastasia St · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1277 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1643 E. Anastasia St Available 05/15/20 POPULAR PECAN CREEK SUBDIVISON - This cozy split floor plan home includes all tile except in the bedrooms. Bar, mirrored closet doors in all bedrooms, cabinets in the laundry room, 2' blinds, high ceilings w/ fans, and more. Come and see!

*Tenants will be enrolled in the HVAC Filter Delivery Program at an additional fee of $25 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

(RLNE3917488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1643 E. Anastasia St have any available units?
1643 E. Anastasia St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1643 E. Anastasia St currently offering any rent specials?
1643 E. Anastasia St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1643 E. Anastasia St pet-friendly?
No, 1643 E. Anastasia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Tan Valley.
Does 1643 E. Anastasia St offer parking?
No, 1643 E. Anastasia St does not offer parking.
Does 1643 E. Anastasia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1643 E. Anastasia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1643 E. Anastasia St have a pool?
No, 1643 E. Anastasia St does not have a pool.
Does 1643 E. Anastasia St have accessible units?
No, 1643 E. Anastasia St does not have accessible units.
Does 1643 E. Anastasia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1643 E. Anastasia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1643 E. Anastasia St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1643 E. Anastasia St has units with air conditioning.
