/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:12 AM
52 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Rio Verde, AZ
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Tonto Verde
1 Unit Available
18606 E AMARADO Circle
18606 East Amarado Circle, Rio Verde, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1909 sqft
AVAIL NOW THRU END OF NOV INCREDIBLE TONTO VERDE - your paradise awaits with stunning golf course and desert vista views.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Rio Verde
1 Unit Available
26227 N BRAVO Lane
26227 North Bravo Lane, Rio Verde, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1692 sqft
Your Perfect Getaway Awaits! Beautiful Rio Verde - desirable golf course neighborhood. 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, TV Room. Spacious patio to enjoy gorgeous desert vista views. Fully furnished and ready for you!
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Rio Verde
1 Unit Available
25409 N QUAIL HAVEN Drive
25409 North Quail Haven Drive, Rio Verde, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2405 sqft
Desirable Rio Verde - Your Vacation Awaits! 2405 SF home, 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, Spacious Great Room design w Fireplace, Dining Area. Family Room off kitchen area.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Rio Verde
1 Unit Available
25458 N DANNY Lane
25458 North Danny Lane, Rio Verde, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1430 sqft
Welcome to the Rio Verde Golf Casita, a 2 BR 2 BTH golf home located amid 90 holes of golf in gorgeous Rio Verde, AZ, a 55+ community. This is a fully furnished vacation rental.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Tonto Verde
1 Unit Available
17764 E STOCKING Trail
17764 E Stocking Trl, Rio Verde, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1543 sqft
HOME AWAY FROM HOME~VACATION RENTAL IN A RESORT STYLE LIVING ~ALL THE COMFORTS YOU WANT IN THIS BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED & UPGRADED 2 BEDROOM & 2 BATH HOME.
Results within 1 mile of Rio Verde
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Rio Verde
1 Unit Available
18709 E AVENIDA DEL RAY --
18709 East Avenida Del Ray, Rio Verde, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2338 sqft
Long or short term rental 2+ bed 2.5 bath plus a den, home located in the Rio Verde adult community. Enter to formal living & dining with soaring ceilings, cozy fireplace and plantation shutters. Den has vaulted ceiling.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Tonto Verde
1 Unit Available
18614 E PICACHO Road
18614 East Picacho Road, Rio Verde, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
2658 sqft
Gorgeous Tonto Verde - Desert Living Like No Other! Located on the 17th hole of the Peaks Course, offering endless Mountain and Golf Course Views. Open and Inviting - wall of windows to take in those amazing views.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
17952 E SILVER SAGE Lane
17952 East Silver Sage Lane, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1921 sqft
**HOME AWAY FROM HOME VACATION RENTAL!! BEAUTIFULLY PRISTINE fully furnished rental!! 2 bedrooms & 2 baths in 1906 SqFt with an open great room floor plan.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
17996 E SILVER SAGE Lane
17996 East Silver Sage Lane, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,100
1948 sqft
HOME AWAY FROM HOME*** ALL THE COMFORTS YOU WANT IN THIS BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM & 2 BATH RENTAL. JUST IMAGINE RELAXING ON THE FRONT OR BACK PATIO WATCHING ONE OF THE AMAZING ARIZONA SUNSETS SURROUNDED BY DESERT & MOUNTAIN VIEWS.
Results within 5 miles of Rio Verde
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Rio Verde
1 Unit Available
18709 E AVENIDA DEL RAY --
18709 East Avenida Del Ray, Rio Verde, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2338 sqft
Long or short term rental 2+ bed 2.5 bath plus a den, home located in the Rio Verde adult community. Enter to formal living & dining with soaring ceilings, cozy fireplace and plantation shutters. Den has vaulted ceiling.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Tonto Verde
1 Unit Available
18614 E PICACHO Road
18614 East Picacho Road, Rio Verde, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
2658 sqft
Gorgeous Tonto Verde - Desert Living Like No Other! Located on the 17th hole of the Peaks Course, offering endless Mountain and Golf Course Views. Open and Inviting - wall of windows to take in those amazing views.
Results within 10 miles of Rio Verde
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated June 12 at 06:27am
$
5 Units Available
Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1030 sqft
Luxurious community features fire pit, fitness center and relaxing spa. Apartments include air conditioning, built-in microwave, full-size washer and dryers, and dishwasher. Located steps from McDowell Mountain Regional Park.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
$
17 Units Available
Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1096 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom suites with high-end finishes and lots of sunlight. Great location on the lake with fountain and mountain views. Community features multiple pools, a fitness center and parking.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
16255 E ROSETTA Drive
16255 East Rosetta Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1120 sqft
Booked for 2020 Jan-Mar but available from now to end of Dec.NO PETS. TRULY THE GOOD LIFE IN THE HEART OF FOUNTAIN HILLS. DECORATED EXQUISITELY IN WARM CONTEMPORARY COLORS AND UPSCALE FURNISHINGS, THIS 2 BD, 1.
1 of 69
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
17108 E KINGSTREE Boulevard
17108 East Kingstree Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1407 sqft
MAGNIFICENT GOLF COURSE AND MOUNTAIN VIEW CONDO IN QUIET, RESTFUL 4 CONDO CLUSTER. INCLUDES ROOMY 2 CAR GARAGE, 2.5 BATHS AND 2 EXTRA SPACIOUS BEDROOMS THAT OPEN ONTO A BREATHTAKING GREATROOM WITH VIEWS OF RED ROCK AND DESERT CANYON GOLF COURSE.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Firerock
1 Unit Available
16233 E LOMBARD Place
16233 East Lombard Place, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2261 sqft
MAGNIFICENT LUXURY SEASONAL 2 BD/2 BTH FULLY FURNISHED CONDO IN GATED GOLF COURSE SUBDIVISION: BALERA AT FIREROCK COUNTRY CLUB. INCREDIBLE MOUNTAIN AND LUSH GREEN GOLF COURSE VIEWS ...
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Troon Village
1 Unit Available
11538 E DIAMOND CHOLLA Drive
11538 East Diamond Cholla Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1743 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Seasonal Rental in Troon Village. 2 bedrooms, plus bunkroom/office, 2.5 baths.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
14481 N KINGS Way
14481 North Kings Way, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
997 sqft
Immaculate remodeled single family home all on one level, no step Your own private pool, backyard enclosed for an extended living area. The home backs to a wash, no rear neighbors and is located in a quiet community of Courtside Villas.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
13013 N PANORAMA Drive
13013 North Panorama Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1894 sqft
AVAIL NOW THRU END OF NOV Desirable Fountainhead Condo- Beautiful Views, Fantastic Location, Gated Community, this one has it ALL!2 Bedroom + Den, Great Room and Split Bedroom design w Dining Area, and spacious Living Room with Fireplace.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Rio Verde
1 Unit Available
18709 E AVENIDA DEL RAY --
18709 East Avenida Del Ray, Rio Verde, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2338 sqft
Long or short term rental 2+ bed 2.5 bath plus a den, home located in the Rio Verde adult community. Enter to formal living & dining with soaring ceilings, cozy fireplace and plantation shutters. Den has vaulted ceiling.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
16839 E Mirage Crossing Court
16839 East Mirage Crossing Court, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1400 sqft
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable. Nicely furnished duplex located in the beautiful community of Fountain Hills.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
16528 E GUNSIGHT Drive
16528 East Gunsight Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1010 sqft
Great upstairs condo that has been remodeled. Great location. Mountain views from balcony. 2 Bedrooms, 2 baths, all tile, has all appliances, community pool and covered parking. Ready to move in!
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Tonto Verde
1 Unit Available
18614 E PICACHO Road
18614 East Picacho Road, Rio Verde, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
2658 sqft
Gorgeous Tonto Verde - Desert Living Like No Other! Located on the 17th hole of the Peaks Course, offering endless Mountain and Golf Course Views. Open and Inviting - wall of windows to take in those amazing views.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
17247 E GRANDE Boulevard
17247 East Grande Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1590 sqft
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable. Great newly furnished lower level condo with 2 bedroom plus den condo with 2 bath plus great views. 2 car garage, 2 patios and mountain views. Wireless internet provided.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZ