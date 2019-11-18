All apartments in Prescott Valley
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

7168 Pinnacle Pass Dr.

7168 North Pinnacle Pass Drive · (928) 227-0501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7168 North Pinnacle Pass Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ 86315

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1493 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
****Vacation Rental****
This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.

Day- $ call for pricing
Week- $ call for pricing
Monthly-$ call for pricing

Please call the office to check for availability.
Beautiful fully furnished long term vacation rental in Viewpoint. Minimum length of stay is one month. Comes with all the amenities of home and is close to shopping & entertainment. Pets negotiable with additional deposit. Call today for availability & rates.

Bear Creek Real Estate & Property Management 928-420-4562
3 Bed/2 Bath 1493 sq. ft. single family residence in a HOA with a 2 car garage and screened porch.

Unit Includes: washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, heating is gas, and cooling is AC.

Pets are negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7168 Pinnacle Pass Dr. have any available units?
7168 Pinnacle Pass Dr. has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7168 Pinnacle Pass Dr. have?
Some of 7168 Pinnacle Pass Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7168 Pinnacle Pass Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7168 Pinnacle Pass Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7168 Pinnacle Pass Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7168 Pinnacle Pass Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7168 Pinnacle Pass Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7168 Pinnacle Pass Dr. does offer parking.
Does 7168 Pinnacle Pass Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7168 Pinnacle Pass Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7168 Pinnacle Pass Dr. have a pool?
No, 7168 Pinnacle Pass Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7168 Pinnacle Pass Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7168 Pinnacle Pass Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7168 Pinnacle Pass Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7168 Pinnacle Pass Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 7168 Pinnacle Pass Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7168 Pinnacle Pass Dr. has units with air conditioning.
