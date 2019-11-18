7168 Pinnacle Pass Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

****Vacation Rental****

This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.



Beautiful fully furnished long term vacation rental in Viewpoint. Minimum length of stay is one month. Comes with all the amenities of home and is close to shopping & entertainment. Pets negotiable with additional deposit. Call today for availability & rates.



Bear Creek Real Estate & Property Management 928-420-4562

3 Bed/2 Bath 1493 sq. ft. single family residence in a HOA with a 2 car garage and screened porch.



Unit Includes: washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, heating is gas, and cooling is AC.



Pets are negotiable.