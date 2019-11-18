6737 E. Voltaire Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

BEAUTIFUL GRANVILLE HOME AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the wonderful community of Granville. Custom neutral interior paint throughout. Laminate wood flooring in Kitchen and entry way. Covered back porch. Landscaped front and rear. 2 car garage with washer/dryer hookups. Use of Granville amenities are included in rent and offer outdoor pools, clubhouse, fitness and activity centers and tennis. Nearby you will find numerous trails for hiking, biking and walking and enjoying the beautiful Prescott weather. Close to shopping, entertainment, medical and schools and so much more!



Terms:

No Smoking

No College Students

12 month lease minimum

Pets- Dogs are considered with a qualified application and is subject to a $250 non refundable pet fee



Move In Costs:

$35 application fee (per person 18 and over)

$100 administration fee

$375 carpet cleaning fee

$10 monthly maintenance call center fee

Deposit may be equivalent to one month’s rent but maybe up to 1.5 times one month’s rent

Rent/and or prorated rent



Heating: Gas

Cooling: Central Air



Utilities:

Tenant Pays

Electric-APS

Natural Gas- Unisource

Water, Sewer- Town of Prescott Valley

Trash- Your choice



HOA: Granville



Appliances include: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, range/oven, washer and dryer hookups(units are not included)



Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition



Call us today at 928-776-0337 to schedule a viewing!



(RLNE2700169)