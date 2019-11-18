6737 E. Voltaire Dr.

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL GRANVILLE HOME AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the wonderful community of Granville. Custom neutral interior paint throughout. Laminate wood flooring in Kitchen and entry way. Covered back porch. Landscaped front and rear. 2 car garage with washer/dryer hookups. Use of Granville amenities are included in rent and offer outdoor pools, clubhouse, fitness and activity centers and tennis. Nearby you will find numerous trails for hiking, biking and walking and enjoying the beautiful Prescott weather. Close to shopping, entertainment, medical and schools and so much more!
Terms:
No Smoking
No College Students
12 month lease minimum
Pets- Dogs are considered with a qualified application and is subject to a $250 non refundable pet fee
Move In Costs:
$35 application fee (per person 18 and over)
$100 administration fee
$375 carpet cleaning fee
$10 monthly maintenance call center fee
Deposit may be equivalent to one month’s rent but maybe up to 1.5 times one month’s rent
Rent/and or prorated rent
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central Air
Utilities:
Tenant Pays
Electric-APS
Natural Gas- Unisource
Water, Sewer- Town of Prescott Valley
Trash- Your choice
HOA: Granville
Appliances include: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, range/oven, washer and dryer hookups(units are not included)
Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition
Call us today at 928-776-0337 to schedule a viewing!
(RLNE2700169)