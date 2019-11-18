All apartments in Prescott Valley
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

6737 E. Voltaire Dr.

6737 E Voltaire Dr · (928) 776-0337
Location

6737 E Voltaire Dr, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Granville

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6737 E. Voltaire Dr. · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
BEAUTIFUL GRANVILLE HOME AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the wonderful community of Granville. Custom neutral interior paint throughout. Laminate wood flooring in Kitchen and entry way. Covered back porch. Landscaped front and rear. 2 car garage with washer/dryer hookups. Use of Granville amenities are included in rent and offer outdoor pools, clubhouse, fitness and activity centers and tennis. Nearby you will find numerous trails for hiking, biking and walking and enjoying the beautiful Prescott weather. Close to shopping, entertainment, medical and schools and so much more!

Terms:
No Smoking
No College Students
12 month lease minimum
Pets- Dogs are considered with a qualified application and is subject to a $250 non refundable pet fee

Move In Costs:
$35 application fee (per person 18 and over)
$100 administration fee
$375 carpet cleaning fee
$10 monthly maintenance call center fee
Deposit may be equivalent to one month’s rent but maybe up to 1.5 times one month’s rent
Rent/and or prorated rent

Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central Air

Utilities:
Tenant Pays
Electric-APS
Natural Gas- Unisource
Water, Sewer- Town of Prescott Valley
Trash- Your choice

HOA: Granville

Appliances include: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, range/oven, washer and dryer hookups(units are not included)

Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition

Call us today at 928-776-0337 to schedule a viewing!

(RLNE2700169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6737 E. Voltaire Dr. have any available units?
6737 E. Voltaire Dr. has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6737 E. Voltaire Dr. have?
Some of 6737 E. Voltaire Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6737 E. Voltaire Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6737 E. Voltaire Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6737 E. Voltaire Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6737 E. Voltaire Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6737 E. Voltaire Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6737 E. Voltaire Dr. does offer parking.
Does 6737 E. Voltaire Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6737 E. Voltaire Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6737 E. Voltaire Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 6737 E. Voltaire Dr. has a pool.
Does 6737 E. Voltaire Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6737 E. Voltaire Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6737 E. Voltaire Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6737 E. Voltaire Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 6737 E. Voltaire Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6737 E. Voltaire Dr. has units with air conditioning.
