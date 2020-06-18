All apartments in Prescott Valley
3523 N Dale Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:38 AM

3523 N Dale Drive

3523 North Dale Drive · (928) 848-6084
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3523 North Dale Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Prescott Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3523 N Dale Drive · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3523 N Dale Drive Available 04/06/20 Cute 3 Bedroom with RV/Boat Parking in Prescott Valley - Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with easy-care vinyl flooring throughout entire house. Roomy living room flows into the dining area and to the pass-through kitchen leading to the laundry area and 2 car garage with epoxy floor. Down the hall there's a big linen closet, guest bathroom, two guest bedrooms and master bed and bathroom. Gas heat and A/C. Fenced backyard with RV/Boat gates on both sides and plenty of off-street parking. Washer and dryer are As-Is.
Minimum 12 month lease required.
MAX 2 pets welcome over 3 yrs old - deposits, insurance and $25/mo/pet pet rent.
All occupants 18yrs+ must complete an application AND apply here: https://bloomtreerentalsolutions.petscreening.com

(RLNE5666860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3523 N Dale Drive have any available units?
3523 N Dale Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3523 N Dale Drive have?
Some of 3523 N Dale Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3523 N Dale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3523 N Dale Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3523 N Dale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3523 N Dale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3523 N Dale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3523 N Dale Drive does offer parking.
Does 3523 N Dale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3523 N Dale Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3523 N Dale Drive have a pool?
No, 3523 N Dale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3523 N Dale Drive have accessible units?
No, 3523 N Dale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3523 N Dale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3523 N Dale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3523 N Dale Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3523 N Dale Drive has units with air conditioning.
