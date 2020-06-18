Amenities

3523 N Dale Drive Available 04/06/20 Cute 3 Bedroom with RV/Boat Parking in Prescott Valley - Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with easy-care vinyl flooring throughout entire house. Roomy living room flows into the dining area and to the pass-through kitchen leading to the laundry area and 2 car garage with epoxy floor. Down the hall there's a big linen closet, guest bathroom, two guest bedrooms and master bed and bathroom. Gas heat and A/C. Fenced backyard with RV/Boat gates on both sides and plenty of off-street parking. Washer and dryer are As-Is.

Minimum 12 month lease required.

MAX 2 pets welcome over 3 yrs old - deposits, insurance and $25/mo/pet pet rent.

All occupants 18yrs+ must complete an application AND apply here: https://bloomtreerentalsolutions.petscreening.com



(RLNE5666860)