Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Own your own home! 'LEASE WITH THE OPTION TO BUY''. Bad credit ok, Income qualification 3 times monthly rent. Lease option for $3900 down. This is for people who have $3900 and would like to rent for up to 3 years while working on credit/deciding to buy OR RENT. Partially rehabbed fixer upper ready for finishing touches! 3 bed 2 bath house with 36' x 40' 1440 sq ft workshop/garage with bathroom. 30' x 30' storage building with 8 separate storage units. Entire perimeter of property lined with 6' high commercial security fence. Located next to Tierra Grande golf course and borders wash. Used to be used as RV storage yard. On private well.