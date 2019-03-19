All apartments in Paradise Valley
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6319 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane

6319 North Mockingbird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6319 North Mockingbird Lane, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Remodeled and expanded, this California-style ranch exudes warmth and charm at every turn. The heart of the home is the great room. Features include tongue & groove ceiling, stone fireplace, entertainment center, tumbled travertine flrs & 3 sets of Anderson French doors which open to an extended covered patio adjacent to the pool. Gourmet kitchen has upgraded maple cabinets w/ granite counter tops, professional gas range, stainless hood, Sub Zero refrigerator, stainless dishwasher, large island w/ breakfast bar & pantry. Romantic master retreat boasts an 18x15 walk-in closet. Other features include recently updated baths, recessed lighting and crown molding. Very private & lush backyard with newly redone pebble tech pool. A cozy and inviting home in a tranquil setting. Horse facilities in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6319 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane have any available units?
6319 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 6319 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane have?
Some of 6319 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6319 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6319 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6319 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6319 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 6319 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6319 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane offers parking.
Does 6319 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6319 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6319 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6319 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane has a pool.
Does 6319 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane have accessible units?
No, 6319 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6319 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6319 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6319 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6319 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
