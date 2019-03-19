6319 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane

Amenities

Remodeled and expanded, this California-style ranch exudes warmth and charm at every turn. The heart of the home is the great room. Features include tongue & groove ceiling, stone fireplace, entertainment center, tumbled travertine flrs & 3 sets of Anderson French doors which open to an extended covered patio adjacent to the pool. Gourmet kitchen has upgraded maple cabinets w/ granite counter tops, professional gas range, stainless hood, Sub Zero refrigerator, stainless dishwasher, large island w/ breakfast bar & pantry. Romantic master retreat boasts an 18x15 walk-in closet. Other features include recently updated baths, recessed lighting and crown molding. Very private & lush backyard with newly redone pebble tech pool. A cozy and inviting home in a tranquil setting. Horse facilities in