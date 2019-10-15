All apartments in Paradise Valley
Find more places like 6259 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paradise Valley, AZ
/
6259 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM

6259 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road

6259 East Mountain View Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Paradise Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6259 East Mountain View Road, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
volleyball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
What a great opportunity to lease a family home in Paradise Valley! Soaring ceilings welcome you into the huge great room /wet bar and fireplace. This fantastic floor plan also features a split formal dining + living room that can also be an office along with 3 bedrooms / 2 baths on main level. Upstairs is a large private master suite with its own balcony overlooking mountains and the massive back yard. Nice covered patio leads to this huge backyard that boasts a large pool plus room for volleyball, sport court, or extensive play area. All of this in the coveted 3C's school district and minutes away from shopping/dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6259 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have any available units?
6259 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 6259 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have?
Some of 6259 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6259 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road currently offering any rent specials?
6259 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6259 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road pet-friendly?
No, 6259 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 6259 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road offer parking?
Yes, 6259 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road offers parking.
Does 6259 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6259 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6259 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have a pool?
Yes, 6259 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road has a pool.
Does 6259 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have accessible units?
No, 6259 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6259 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6259 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6259 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6259 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Paradise Valley 3 Bedroom ApartmentsParadise Valley Apartments with Balconies
Paradise Valley Apartments with ParkingParadise Valley Apartments with Pools
Paradise Valley Apartments with Washer-DryersPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College