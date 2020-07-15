5355 E Desert Vista Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**PERFECT for CALIFORNIA Tenant Buyer wanting OUT! **SO MUCH more home for $$ than L.A. or Bay Area! **NO BANKS NEEDED **This could be your Dream Home, fully furnished if desired! **Will Work with Agents, Pay 4% for Right Buyer EVEN IF NOT BANK QUALIFIED! **What an Opportunity to Live in Luxury!



LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS! Super Opportunity...Rare, level, elevated lot with views that can never be compromised, located among houses over twice the asking price. Fabulous house for family or grandparents who want visitors. 5 possibly 6 bedrooms, 5 1/2 baths . Walnut floors throughout common area, fabulous stairs to three generous bedrooms on second level. Each has its own walk in closets and balconies with extraordinary views. Giant master bedroom on first floor, accompanied by giant walk in closet and giant master bathroom. Family room attached to custom kitchen with views of the mountains, no houses can or will ever be seen from this lot. Dining and living room and master wing are all on first floor , including a very large kids play room in separate part of house. Or can be used as a live in quarters with separate entrance. This house has been loved and shows the love. The large circular drive and three over sized garages make for an impressive entrance. The garage also has lots and lots of storage. Please call to arrange for showings. Ask for Ellie 602-370-3167

