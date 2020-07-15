All apartments in Paradise Valley
5355 E Desert Vista Rd

5355 East Desert Vista Road · (602) 725-2959
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5355 East Desert Vista Road, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 6 baths, $9995 · Avail. now

$9,995

5 Bed · 6 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lease to Own -Rent to Own Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity
--PERFECT for CALIFORNIA Buyer wanting OUT!
--We Help You Own -- Quick & Easy!
--Will Work with Agents, pay 4% for Right Buyer
--Prestigious Paradise Valley Address
--Huge Home (6000+ sf) on Big Lot (1 acre)
--Stunning Views

**PERFECT for CALIFORNIA Tenant Buyer wanting OUT! **SO MUCH more home for $$ than L.A. or Bay Area! **NO BANKS NEEDED **This could be your Dream Home, fully furnished if desired! **Will Work with Agents, Pay 4% for Right Buyer EVEN IF NOT BANK QUALIFIED! **What an Opportunity to Live in Luxury!

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS! Super Opportunity...Rare, level, elevated lot with views that can never be compromised, located among houses over twice the asking price. Fabulous house for family or grandparents who want visitors. 5 possibly 6 bedrooms, 5 1/2 baths . Walnut floors throughout common area, fabulous stairs to three generous bedrooms on second level. Each has its own walk in closets and balconies with extraordinary views. Giant master bedroom on first floor, accompanied by giant walk in closet and giant master bathroom. Family room attached to custom kitchen with views of the mountains, no houses can or will ever be seen from this lot. Dining and living room and master wing are all on first floor , including a very large kids play room in separate part of house. Or can be used as a live in quarters with separate entrance. This house has been loved and shows the love. The large circular drive and three over sized garages make for an impressive entrance. The garage also has lots and lots of storage. Please call to arrange for showings. Ask for Ellie 602-370-3167
go to www.beahomeowner.org to get pre qualified to see this stunning home!

(RLNE5858440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5355 E Desert Vista Rd have any available units?
5355 E Desert Vista Rd has a unit available for $9,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5355 E Desert Vista Rd have?
Some of 5355 E Desert Vista Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5355 E Desert Vista Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5355 E Desert Vista Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5355 E Desert Vista Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5355 E Desert Vista Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5355 E Desert Vista Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5355 E Desert Vista Rd offers parking.
Does 5355 E Desert Vista Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5355 E Desert Vista Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5355 E Desert Vista Rd have a pool?
No, 5355 E Desert Vista Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5355 E Desert Vista Rd have accessible units?
No, 5355 E Desert Vista Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5355 E Desert Vista Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5355 E Desert Vista Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5355 E Desert Vista Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5355 E Desert Vista Rd has units with air conditioning.
