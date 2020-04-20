All apartments in Paradise Valley
4726 E LINCOLN Drive

4726 East Lincoln Drive · (401) 300-9314
Location

4726 East Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2940 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
putting green
hot tub
Want to be near all the action while relaxing in your own private oasis and being inspired by Camelback? If so read on...The VIEWS! This resort-style home rests on over an acre of land with captivating views of Camelback Mountain, Phoenix Mountain Preserve, and Mummy Mountain. With enough entertainment space for the entire family, this 3,200 sq ft home includes 2 master bedrooms, 2 additional bedrooms, and 4 bathrooms- all generously sized. The home is newly designer-furnished with upscale never-used pieces and additionally features new stone countertops, designer tile, stainless steel appliances and double ovens in the spacious chef's kitchen, custom cabinetry, and warm natural lighting. The serene desert landscape includes a 920 sq ft pool & spa, putting green, and fruit trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4726 E LINCOLN Drive have any available units?
4726 E LINCOLN Drive has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4726 E LINCOLN Drive have?
Some of 4726 E LINCOLN Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4726 E LINCOLN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4726 E LINCOLN Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4726 E LINCOLN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4726 E LINCOLN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 4726 E LINCOLN Drive offer parking?
No, 4726 E LINCOLN Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4726 E LINCOLN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4726 E LINCOLN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4726 E LINCOLN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4726 E LINCOLN Drive has a pool.
Does 4726 E LINCOLN Drive have accessible units?
No, 4726 E LINCOLN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4726 E LINCOLN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4726 E LINCOLN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4726 E LINCOLN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4726 E LINCOLN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
