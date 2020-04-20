4726 E LINCOLN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool putting green hot tub

Want to be near all the action while relaxing in your own private oasis and being inspired by Camelback? If so read on...The VIEWS! This resort-style home rests on over an acre of land with captivating views of Camelback Mountain, Phoenix Mountain Preserve, and Mummy Mountain. With enough entertainment space for the entire family, this 3,200 sq ft home includes 2 master bedrooms, 2 additional bedrooms, and 4 bathrooms- all generously sized. The home is newly designer-furnished with upscale never-used pieces and additionally features new stone countertops, designer tile, stainless steel appliances and double ovens in the spacious chef's kitchen, custom cabinetry, and warm natural lighting. The serene desert landscape includes a 920 sq ft pool & spa, putting green, and fruit trees.