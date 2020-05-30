4544 E PEBBLE RIDGE Road

Amenities

This is a beautiful 5 bedroom w/Den, 4 bathroom home with stunning Camelback Mountain Views! This home is beautifully and fully furnished with the option of unfurnished. This home is situated just north of Camelback Mountain with panoramic views from all living areas of the home and the backyard. Spacious living areas with, separate living room/fireplace, dining room, family room, private wine cellar with temperature control and over sized den. Open kitchen with granite counter tops, premium appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Master Suite features soak tub, separate shower and double sinks and vanities. Large laundry room boasts extra storage cabinets, sink and front loading washing machine/dryer. 5 car garage with more storage and spectacular pool area with outdoor kitchen. MUST SEE!