Paradise Valley, AZ
4544 E PEBBLE RIDGE Road
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:32 AM

4544 E PEBBLE RIDGE Road

4544 East Pebble Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

4544 East Pebble Ridge Road, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This is a beautiful 5 bedroom w/Den, 4 bathroom home with stunning Camelback Mountain Views! This home is beautifully and fully furnished with the option of unfurnished. This home is situated just north of Camelback Mountain with panoramic views from all living areas of the home and the backyard. Spacious living areas with, separate living room/fireplace, dining room, family room, private wine cellar with temperature control and over sized den. Open kitchen with granite counter tops, premium appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Master Suite features soak tub, separate shower and double sinks and vanities. Large laundry room boasts extra storage cabinets, sink and front loading washing machine/dryer. 5 car garage with more storage and spectacular pool area with outdoor kitchen. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4544 E PEBBLE RIDGE Road have any available units?
4544 E PEBBLE RIDGE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 4544 E PEBBLE RIDGE Road have?
Some of 4544 E PEBBLE RIDGE Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4544 E PEBBLE RIDGE Road currently offering any rent specials?
4544 E PEBBLE RIDGE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4544 E PEBBLE RIDGE Road pet-friendly?
No, 4544 E PEBBLE RIDGE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 4544 E PEBBLE RIDGE Road offer parking?
Yes, 4544 E PEBBLE RIDGE Road offers parking.
Does 4544 E PEBBLE RIDGE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4544 E PEBBLE RIDGE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4544 E PEBBLE RIDGE Road have a pool?
Yes, 4544 E PEBBLE RIDGE Road has a pool.
Does 4544 E PEBBLE RIDGE Road have accessible units?
No, 4544 E PEBBLE RIDGE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4544 E PEBBLE RIDGE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4544 E PEBBLE RIDGE Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4544 E PEBBLE RIDGE Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4544 E PEBBLE RIDGE Road does not have units with air conditioning.
