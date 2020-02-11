All apartments in New River
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

50331 N 23rd Dr

50331 North 23rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

50331 North 23rd Drive, New River, AZ 85087

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Home with Stunning Mountain Views - Property Id: 190204

2 Bed, 2 Bath Manufactured Home located in the Peace and Quiet of New River on approx 1.25 acres, just 660 ft from State land. Easy access to I-17.
NO HOA - Bring your Boat, RV and Toys!
Great location for sunsets, hiking, and riding.

Newly remodeled. 2 generous size bedrooms (approx sizes 11'2" x 12' and 12'10"x 14'5") with 2 full bathrooms.
Master BR features walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings, french doors. Living & Dining Rooms have vaulted ceilings, abundant windows w/ great views.
House is pre-wired for DirecTV, Century Link.
Gas heat, range & dryer (Save $$ on electric bills).

This property features 360 degree views of New River and surrounding mountains.
Huge private covered wood deck.
Storage Shed.
Property is natural desert with saguaro, mesquite and palo verde trees with various other cacti.

MOVE IN COSTS:
1st month + Security + $200 cleaning fee, Pet fee applicable. Breed restrictions apply.
WHEN RENT IS "AUTO-PAY", REDUCE YOUR COST $50/MONTH!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/190204
Property Id 190204

(RLNE5497872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50331 N 23rd Dr have any available units?
50331 N 23rd Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New River, AZ.
What amenities does 50331 N 23rd Dr have?
Some of 50331 N 23rd Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50331 N 23rd Dr currently offering any rent specials?
50331 N 23rd Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50331 N 23rd Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 50331 N 23rd Dr is pet friendly.
Does 50331 N 23rd Dr offer parking?
No, 50331 N 23rd Dr does not offer parking.
Does 50331 N 23rd Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50331 N 23rd Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50331 N 23rd Dr have a pool?
No, 50331 N 23rd Dr does not have a pool.
Does 50331 N 23rd Dr have accessible units?
No, 50331 N 23rd Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 50331 N 23rd Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50331 N 23rd Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 50331 N 23rd Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 50331 N 23rd Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

