50331 N 23rd Dr

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bed, 2 Bath Manufactured Home located in the Peace and Quiet of New River on approx 1.25 acres, just 660 ft from State land. Easy access to I-17.

NO HOA - Bring your Boat, RV and Toys!

Great location for sunsets, hiking, and riding.



Newly remodeled. 2 generous size bedrooms (approx sizes 11'2" x 12' and 12'10"x 14'5") with 2 full bathrooms.

Master BR features walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings, french doors. Living & Dining Rooms have vaulted ceilings, abundant windows w/ great views.

House is pre-wired for DirecTV, Century Link.

Gas heat, range & dryer (Save $$ on electric bills).



This property features 360 degree views of New River and surrounding mountains.

Huge private covered wood deck.

Storage Shed.

Property is natural desert with saguaro, mesquite and palo verde trees with various other cacti.



MOVE IN COSTS:

1st month + Security + $200 cleaning fee, Pet fee applicable. Breed restrictions apply.

WHEN RENT IS "AUTO-PAY", REDUCE YOUR COST $50/MONTH!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/190204

