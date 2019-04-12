All apartments in New River
43208 N 20th St
Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:06 AM

43208 N 20th St

43208 N 20th St · No Longer Available
Location

43208 N 20th St, New River, AZ 85087

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
EYE-CATCHING RENTAL HOME WITH FREE UTILITIES - FURNISHED, 2 BED, 1 LARGE BATH, NEW RIVER, ARIZONA
$1,350.00 per month. Impressive views on a quarter acre overlooking mountains. Fenced yard, private gate, and serene surroundings that you'll love. Furnished in contemporary furniture. King size bed in master bedroom and Full size bed in second bedroom. For your viewing pleasure is a very large flat screen television. Added to the open floor plan is ceiling fans in every room with A/C, wall to wall carpeting and vaulted ceilings. To complete the living room is a L-shaped sofa, octagon slate top coffee table, and oak writing desk and two oak hutch's. Complimenting the living room is two floor lamps with dual illumination features. The kitchen has very nice appliances, an island, a built in washer and dryer and an oval dining table with a side oblong wall table. You will have plenty of cabinets, shelving, and closet space! This gem won't last long on the market. Contact us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43208 N 20th St have any available units?
43208 N 20th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New River, AZ.
What amenities does 43208 N 20th St have?
Some of 43208 N 20th St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43208 N 20th St currently offering any rent specials?
43208 N 20th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43208 N 20th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 43208 N 20th St is pet friendly.
Does 43208 N 20th St offer parking?
Yes, 43208 N 20th St offers parking.
Does 43208 N 20th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43208 N 20th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43208 N 20th St have a pool?
No, 43208 N 20th St does not have a pool.
Does 43208 N 20th St have accessible units?
No, 43208 N 20th St does not have accessible units.
Does 43208 N 20th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 43208 N 20th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43208 N 20th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 43208 N 20th St has units with air conditioning.
