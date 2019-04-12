43208 N 20th St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly all utils included parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

EYE-CATCHING RENTAL HOME WITH FREE UTILITIES - FURNISHED, 2 BED, 1 LARGE BATH, NEW RIVER, ARIZONA

$1,350.00 per month. Impressive views on a quarter acre overlooking mountains. Fenced yard, private gate, and serene surroundings that you'll love. Furnished in contemporary furniture. King size bed in master bedroom and Full size bed in second bedroom. For your viewing pleasure is a very large flat screen television. Added to the open floor plan is ceiling fans in every room with A/C, wall to wall carpeting and vaulted ceilings. To complete the living room is a L-shaped sofa, octagon slate top coffee table, and oak writing desk and two oak hutch's. Complimenting the living room is two floor lamps with dual illumination features. The kitchen has very nice appliances, an island, a built in washer and dryer and an oval dining table with a side oblong wall table. You will have plenty of cabinets, shelving, and closet space! This gem won't last long on the market. Contact us today!