38320 N 15TH Avenue

Lifestyle is Included with this Luxury Single Level Custom Home w/ Separate Guest House. The home boasts 3058 sf Main house, 981 sf Guest house, 4 car garage on an acre lot w/ horse privileges, no HOA, $50/mo water bill. 3 fireplaces, Main House: split floor plan 4 Beds & 3 Baths, formal dining room, family room, Gourmet Kitchen, Granite Countertops Giant walk-in pantry, Stainless Appliances, & Rich Alder Wood Cabinetry. Nest & Ring Doorbell equipped. Master Suite w/ fire place, his/hers sinks, jetted tub & Walk in Closet. Guest house features full kitchen, 1 Bed & Bath, Family room. Small swimming pool, enough to cool off and enjoy the AZ Sunshine. 2 RV gates. Bring all your toys and enjoy country lifestyle just minutes from the City, Carefree Hwy & I-17 Location Location Location.