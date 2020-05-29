All apartments in New River
Find more places like 38320 N 15TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New River, AZ
/
38320 N 15TH Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

38320 N 15TH Avenue

38320 North 15th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

38320 North 15th Avenue, New River, AZ 85086

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lifestyle is Included with this Luxury Single Level Custom Home w/ Separate Guest House. The home boasts 3058 sf Main house, 981 sf Guest house, 4 car garage on an acre lot w/ horse privileges, no HOA, $50/mo water bill. 3 fireplaces, Main House: split floor plan 4 Beds & 3 Baths, formal dining room, family room, Gourmet Kitchen, Granite Countertops Giant walk-in pantry, Stainless Appliances, & Rich Alder Wood Cabinetry. Nest & Ring Doorbell equipped. Master Suite w/ fire place, his/hers sinks, jetted tub & Walk in Closet. Guest house features full kitchen, 1 Bed & Bath, Family room. Small swimming pool, enough to cool off and enjoy the AZ Sunshine. 2 RV gates. Bring all your toys and enjoy country lifestyle just minutes from the City, Carefree Hwy & I-17 Location Location Location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38320 N 15TH Avenue have any available units?
38320 N 15TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New River, AZ.
What amenities does 38320 N 15TH Avenue have?
Some of 38320 N 15TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38320 N 15TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
38320 N 15TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38320 N 15TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 38320 N 15TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New River.
Does 38320 N 15TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 38320 N 15TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 38320 N 15TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38320 N 15TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38320 N 15TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 38320 N 15TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 38320 N 15TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 38320 N 15TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 38320 N 15TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38320 N 15TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 38320 N 15TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 38320 N 15TH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

New River 3 BedroomsNew River Apartments with Garage
New River Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew River Apartments with Washer-Dryer
New River Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Apache Junction, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZSan Tan Valley, AZVerde Village, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZCottonwood, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College