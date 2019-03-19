All apartments in New River
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2722 W Valley View Trail

2722 West Valley View Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2722 West Valley View Trail, New River, AZ 85086

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
extra storage
4 bedroom, 2 bath territorial style main residence and separate 1 bedroom, 1 bath guest house situated with privacy in mind! One plus acre lot at the end of a private cul-de-sac with mountain views in the Desert Hills area of North Phoenix. Main
residence features spacious great room with 10' ceilings, over-sized kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Split open floor plan. Guest house is 678 square feet, 2017 built with covered patio, 1 bedroom, full kitchen & great room. Perimeter fenced backyard with 16' RV gate. Backyard includes north facing covered patio and play pool with cool decking. Also featured is a 14' X 25' metal outbuilding with concrete flooring
to house your toys, use as a workshop or for extra storage.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2722 W Valley View Trail have any available units?
2722 W Valley View Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New River, AZ.
What amenities does 2722 W Valley View Trail have?
Some of 2722 W Valley View Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2722 W Valley View Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2722 W Valley View Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2722 W Valley View Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2722 W Valley View Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New River.
Does 2722 W Valley View Trail offer parking?
No, 2722 W Valley View Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2722 W Valley View Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2722 W Valley View Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2722 W Valley View Trail have a pool?
Yes, 2722 W Valley View Trail has a pool.
Does 2722 W Valley View Trail have accessible units?
No, 2722 W Valley View Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2722 W Valley View Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2722 W Valley View Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2722 W Valley View Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2722 W Valley View Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
