2722 W Valley View Trail

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool

4 bedroom, 2 bath territorial style main residence and separate 1 bedroom, 1 bath guest house situated with privacy in mind! One plus acre lot at the end of a private cul-de-sac with mountain views in the Desert Hills area of North Phoenix. Main

residence features spacious great room with 10' ceilings, over-sized kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Split open floor plan. Guest house is 678 square feet, 2017 built with covered patio, 1 bedroom, full kitchen & great room. Perimeter fenced backyard with 16' RV gate. Backyard includes north facing covered patio and play pool with cool decking. Also featured is a 14' X 25' metal outbuilding with concrete flooring

to house your toys, use as a workshop or for extra storage.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.