2321 W DESERT HILLS Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace bbq/grill furnished

This is a one of a kind fully furnished vacation home in Phoenix. Located on it's own private 1.05 Acre Compound, fully walled in for complete privacy. This home features some great amenities and makes for a wonderful vacation home year round. This home features it's own private electronic gated entrance. The beautiful landscaping is a mix of Sonoran Desert & citrus trees. There is an herb garden on the side of the home, & in the very back of the lot there is a green house with seasonal vegetables and garlic. Guest are welcome to eat whatever is ripe and pick from the herb garden whatever fresh herbs you need for your meals. The list of amenities on this home goes on and on. Way to much to list here. Please refer to the Supplemental remarks for all this home has to offer.