New River, AZ
2321 W DESERT HILLS Drive
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:29 AM

2321 W DESERT HILLS Drive

2321 West Desert Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2321 West Desert Hills Drive, New River, AZ 85086

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
This is a one of a kind fully furnished vacation home in Phoenix. Located on it's own private 1.05 Acre Compound, fully walled in for complete privacy. This home features some great amenities and makes for a wonderful vacation home year round. This home features it's own private electronic gated entrance. The beautiful landscaping is a mix of Sonoran Desert & citrus trees. There is an herb garden on the side of the home, & in the very back of the lot there is a green house with seasonal vegetables and garlic. Guest are welcome to eat whatever is ripe and pick from the herb garden whatever fresh herbs you need for your meals. The list of amenities on this home goes on and on. Way to much to list here. Please refer to the Supplemental remarks for all this home has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 W DESERT HILLS Drive have any available units?
2321 W DESERT HILLS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New River, AZ.
What amenities does 2321 W DESERT HILLS Drive have?
Some of 2321 W DESERT HILLS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 W DESERT HILLS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2321 W DESERT HILLS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 W DESERT HILLS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2321 W DESERT HILLS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New River.
Does 2321 W DESERT HILLS Drive offer parking?
No, 2321 W DESERT HILLS Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2321 W DESERT HILLS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 W DESERT HILLS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 W DESERT HILLS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2321 W DESERT HILLS Drive has a pool.
Does 2321 W DESERT HILLS Drive have accessible units?
No, 2321 W DESERT HILLS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 W DESERT HILLS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2321 W DESERT HILLS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2321 W DESERT HILLS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2321 W DESERT HILLS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
