Last updated February 1 2020 at 6:08 PM

205 E HONDA BOW Road

205 East Honda Bow Road · No Longer Available
Location

205 East Honda Bow Road, New River, AZ 85086

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Large, single level rental home with mountain views! This split floorplan home has it all! Large kitchen with gas range and oversized side by side fridge. Wet bar is conveniently located right off the living room and next to the formal dining room. Relax on the spacious front or back patio and take a dip in the sparkling pool!One pet allowed with landlord's approval. Pet fees apply.Tenant is responsible for monthly landscaping and pool maintenance. No Smoking. Can be furnished. Contact listing agent for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 E HONDA BOW Road have any available units?
205 E HONDA BOW Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New River, AZ.
What amenities does 205 E HONDA BOW Road have?
Some of 205 E HONDA BOW Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 E HONDA BOW Road currently offering any rent specials?
205 E HONDA BOW Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 E HONDA BOW Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 E HONDA BOW Road is pet friendly.
Does 205 E HONDA BOW Road offer parking?
Yes, 205 E HONDA BOW Road offers parking.
Does 205 E HONDA BOW Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 E HONDA BOW Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 E HONDA BOW Road have a pool?
Yes, 205 E HONDA BOW Road has a pool.
Does 205 E HONDA BOW Road have accessible units?
No, 205 E HONDA BOW Road does not have accessible units.
Does 205 E HONDA BOW Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 E HONDA BOW Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 E HONDA BOW Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 E HONDA BOW Road does not have units with air conditioning.
