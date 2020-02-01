205 E HONDA BOW Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage

Large, single level rental home with mountain views! This split floorplan home has it all! Large kitchen with gas range and oversized side by side fridge. Wet bar is conveniently located right off the living room and next to the formal dining room. Relax on the spacious front or back patio and take a dip in the sparkling pool!One pet allowed with landlord's approval. Pet fees apply.Tenant is responsible for monthly landscaping and pool maintenance. No Smoking. Can be furnished. Contact listing agent for more details.