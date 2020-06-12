Apartment List
21 Apartments for rent in Maricopa, AZ with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
43914 W WADE Drive
43914 West Wade Drive, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1323 sqft
Furnished home includes everything needed to live comfortably. Internet, Cable, water, gas, electric and trash included with Cap on summer-time electric at $150.00 . Fabulous back yard with pavered patio, artificial grass, BBQ and firepit.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
42360 W ABBEY Road
42360 Abbey Road, Maricopa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2019 sqft
Welcome to your home away from home. This home is fully furnished in the guard, gated 55+ community of Province. Home has split floor plan with master suite on one side and guest bedroom, guest bath and den on the other side of the great room.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
43332 W GRIFFIS Drive
43332 Griffis Drive, Maricopa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2235 sqft
$2000 is non seasonal rental rate - $3000 is seasonal rental rate from September-April. Immaculate and move in ready! This vacation rental is fully furnished and comes complete with everything you will need.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
45718 W GUILDER Avenue
45718 Guilder Avenue, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2501 sqft
Over 2500 sq feet in this 3 bedrooms 2.5 Bath w/large loft. Maricopa Meadows has over 65 acres of green space, lakes, exercise paths, Frisbee golf. Walking distance to Middle School & High School.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
19696 N MADISON Circle
19696 North Madison Circle, Maricopa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2219 sqft
Gorgeous FULLY FURNISHED home located in the Villages at Rancho El Dorado in Maricopa. This home is just minutes from great golf at The Duke and the community pool, tennis and workout center in the community.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
40584 W Helen Court
40584 West Helen Court, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1939 sqft
BRAND NEW FULLY FURNISHED HOME WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Just bring your clothes. Everything you need to live comfortably. Including Direct TV with DVR and internet! Furniture, dishes, pans, linens, etc,. Large open kitchen with a breakfast bar.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
22641 N GIBSON Drive
22641 N Gibson Road, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2169 sqft
Large single level home located in the sought after Cobblestone Farms subdivision. Split floor plan with a 3 car garage, new wall paint and floor paint. The exterior of the house has fresh paint. Not many available like this one. Come take a look.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
20150 N PEPPERMINT Drive
20150 North Peppermint Drive, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2434 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED This rare three bedroom with a desired split floor plan will make your stay in Province Active Adult experience extra special. This corner lot home has only a neighbor on one side. Step inside to a dedicated office space to the right.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
21630 N SUNSET Drive
21630 Sunset Drive, Maricopa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1909 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED This 3 bedroom 3 bath home in Cobblestone Farms is a perfect spot for winter visitors, relocation or family gatherings. A beautiful floor plan with each bedroom in its own zone. The Master is split from the other bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
21344 N KARSTEN Drive
21344 Karsten Drive, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1586 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED POOL HOME in a GOLF COMMUNITY! Vacation Rental? Relocation? Between Homes? This home in the community of The Duke Golf Course is one comfortable home away from home.

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
45542 Amsterdam Road
45542 Amsterdam Road, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1614 sqft
Gorgeous home in Maricopa in Maricopa Meadows at Hghwy 347 and Bolin. Ready for Immediate Move In! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom two story home with BRAND NEW tile and BRAND NEW carpet throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
40021 W Hayden Drive
40021 Hayden Drive, Maricopa, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,549
2200 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
22079 N Dietz Drive
22079 North Dietz Drive, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2854 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
41836 W Hillman Drive
41836 W Hillman Dr, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1575 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
46128 W Holly Dr
46128 Holly Drive, Maricopa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,249
1699 sqft
Amazing home in Maricopa Meadows! Ready for Move In 08/15/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. This home is a single story (over 1600 sq ft) with stucco walls, 2 car garage, a tile roof, private covered patio, and a cozy back yard.

Last updated April 28 at 08:50am
1 Unit Available
21777 N Dietz Dr
21777 North Dietz Drive, Maricopa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2855 sqft
This spacious home comes with four bedrooms upstairs and a den downstairs. The kitchen has a large island and is open to the family room. The backyard has is a beautiful pool and spa with pool service included in rent.

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
35786 W VELAZQUEZ Drive
35786 Velazours Drive, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2201 sqft
Newly updated spacious home with a pool. Open floor plan for great entertaining. Upstairs bedroom are generous in size and the master bedroom balcony overlooks miles of Maricopa territory.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
43754 W Cahill Drive
43754 Cahill Drive, Maricopa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
2345 sqft
Appliance Included Upgrades Available Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,345 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
41380 W GANLEY Way
41380 West Ganley Way, Maricopa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2236 sqft
Four bedroom plus a den and 3 bathroom house. Brand new. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Perfect for operate a group home. For Group Home business please call for special price.

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
22180 N SUNSET Drive
22180 Sunset Drive, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2113 sqft
PRIVATE PEBBLETEC POOL w/waterfall! This beautiful home in Cobblestone Farms backs to amazing sunset & mountain views with no neighbors behind. Amazing split floor plan w/formal living, dining and great room.

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
19294 N DEL MAR Avenue
19294 North Del Mar Avenue, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1504 sqft
Fully furnished and waiting for you to come enjoy our Arizona winters! All one level, large kitchen and a huge counter top make this home a truly amazing find! Three bedrooms, 2 full baths, nice covered patio with chairs with barbeque! Minimum
City Guide for Maricopa, AZ

Hey Willie, let's pack up and catch us a slow train / And go back to Phoenix to a far brighter day / Where stars were for shining in the Arizona sky / And music meant more than fortune or fame -- From "Hey Willie" by Waylon Jennings

There will be far brighter days when you make your way to Maricopa, Arizona, a small city about 45 minutes south of Phoenix. It is part of Pinal County, though people often assume it is in Maricopa County due to its name. What used to be a pit stop for many travelers on the way to Mexico or San Diego is now a bedroom community that has about 45,000 residents. Help this ever-growing city continue its growth of brighter days by checking out the very affordable homes for rent here! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Maricopa, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Maricopa renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

