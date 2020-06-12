21 Apartments for rent in Maricopa, AZ with balcony
1 of 15
1 of 49
1 of 32
1 of 25
1 of 63
1 of 39
1 of 14
1 of 67
1 of 40
1 of 41
1 of 33
1 of 5
1 of 15
1 of 1
1 of 20
1 of 9
1 of 7
1 of 4
1 of 28
1 of 13
1 of 22
Hey Willie, let's pack up and catch us a slow train / And go back to Phoenix to a far brighter day / Where stars were for shining in the Arizona sky / And music meant more than fortune or fame -- From "Hey Willie" by Waylon Jennings
There will be far brighter days when you make your way to Maricopa, Arizona, a small city about 45 minutes south of Phoenix. It is part of Pinal County, though people often assume it is in Maricopa County due to its name. What used to be a pit stop for many travelers on the way to Mexico or San Diego is now a bedroom community that has about 45,000 residents. Help this ever-growing city continue its growth of brighter days by checking out the very affordable homes for rent here! See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Maricopa renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.