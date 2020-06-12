/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM
26 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Maricopa, AZ
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
36362 Mallorca Avenue
36362 Mallorca Avenue, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1570 sqft
Interactive 3D Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
41982 Anne Lane
41982 Anne Lane, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1684 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom home in the popular El Dorado subdivision.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
45542 Amsterdam Road
45542 Amsterdam Road, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1614 sqft
Gorgeous home in Maricopa in Maricopa Meadows at Hghwy 347 and Bolin. Ready for Immediate Move In! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom two story home with BRAND NEW tile and BRAND NEW carpet throughout.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
40021 W Hayden Drive
40021 Hayden Drive, Maricopa, AZ
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
22079 N Dietz Drive
22079 North Dietz Drive, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2854 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
41836 W Hillman Drive
41836 W Hillman Dr, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1575 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
45644 W Sky Lane
45644 Sky Lane, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1350 sqft
Sky Lane - Brand new Move-in Ready rental home! This beautiful, single level home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms on a private North/South lot.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
45763 W Rainbow Drive
45763 Rainbow Drive, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1350 sqft
Rainbow Drive - Brand new Move-in Ready rental home! This beautiful, single level home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms on a private North/South lot.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
45111 W Bahia Dr
45111 Bahia Drive, Maricopa, AZ
45111 W Bahia Dr Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous Home - 4B 3BA home with great room adjacent to large kitchen with ample cabinet space. Downstairs bedroom is next to a full bath, with remainder of bedrooms upstairs.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
46128 W Holly Dr
46128 Holly Drive, Maricopa, AZ
Amazing home in Maricopa Meadows! Ready for Move In 08/15/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. This home is a single story (over 1600 sq ft) with stucco walls, 2 car garage, a tile roof, private covered patio, and a cozy back yard.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
42706 W Anne Ln
42706 Anne Lane, Maricopa, AZ
Spacious home located in the Golf Community of Rancho El Dorado. Ready for Immediate Move In! This property is within walking distance of school and a Golf Course. Home features a living/dining room plus a separate family room.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
43914 W WADE Drive
43914 West Wade Drive, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1323 sqft
Furnished home includes everything needed to live comfortably. Internet, Cable, water, gas, electric and trash included with Cap on summer-time electric at $150.00 . Fabulous back yard with pavered patio, artificial grass, BBQ and firepit.
1 of 63
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
19696 N MADISON Circle
19696 North Madison Circle, Maricopa, AZ
Gorgeous FULLY FURNISHED home located in the Villages at Rancho El Dorado in Maricopa. This home is just minutes from great golf at The Duke and the community pool, tennis and workout center in the community.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
43332 W GRIFFIS Drive
43332 Griffis Drive, Maricopa, AZ
$2000 is non seasonal rental rate - $3000 is seasonal rental rate from September-April. Immaculate and move in ready! This vacation rental is fully furnished and comes complete with everything you will need.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
45718 W GUILDER Avenue
45718 Guilder Avenue, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2501 sqft
Over 2500 sq feet in this 3 bedrooms 2.5 Bath w/large loft. Maricopa Meadows has over 65 acres of green space, lakes, exercise paths, Frisbee golf. Walking distance to Middle School & High School.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
40584 W Helen Court
40584 West Helen Court, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1939 sqft
BRAND NEW FULLY FURNISHED HOME WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Just bring your clothes. Everything you need to live comfortably. Including Direct TV with DVR and internet! Furniture, dishes, pans, linens, etc,. Large open kitchen with a breakfast bar.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
22641 N GIBSON Drive
22641 N Gibson Road, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2169 sqft
Large single level home located in the sought after Cobblestone Farms subdivision. Split floor plan with a 3 car garage, new wall paint and floor paint. The exterior of the house has fresh paint. Not many available like this one. Come take a look.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
21630 N SUNSET Drive
21630 Sunset Drive, Maricopa, AZ
FULLY FURNISHED This 3 bedroom 3 bath home in Cobblestone Farms is a perfect spot for winter visitors, relocation or family gatherings. A beautiful floor plan with each bedroom in its own zone. The Master is split from the other bedrooms.
1 of 67
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
20150 N PEPPERMINT Drive
20150 North Peppermint Drive, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2434 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED This rare three bedroom with a desired split floor plan will make your stay in Province Active Adult experience extra special. This corner lot home has only a neighbor on one side. Step inside to a dedicated office space to the right.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
21344 N KARSTEN Drive
21344 Karsten Drive, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1586 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED POOL HOME in a GOLF COMMUNITY! Vacation Rental? Relocation? Between Homes? This home in the community of The Duke Golf Course is one comfortable home away from home.
1 of 9
Last updated April 28 at 08:50am
1 Unit Available
21777 N Dietz Dr
21777 North Dietz Drive, Maricopa, AZ
This spacious home comes with four bedrooms upstairs and a den downstairs. The kitchen has a large island and is open to the family room. The backyard has is a beautiful pool and spa with pool service included in rent.
1 of 7
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
35786 W VELAZQUEZ Drive
35786 Velazours Drive, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2201 sqft
Newly updated spacious home with a pool. Open floor plan for great entertaining. Upstairs bedroom are generous in size and the master bedroom balcony overlooks miles of Maricopa territory.
1 of 4
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
43754 W Cahill Drive
43754 Cahill Drive, Maricopa, AZ
Appliance Included Upgrades Available Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,345 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 28
Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
41380 W GANLEY Way
41380 West Ganley Way, Maricopa, AZ
Four bedroom plus a den and 3 bathroom house. Brand new. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Perfect for operate a group home. For Group Home business please call for special price.