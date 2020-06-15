All apartments in Maricopa
45763 W Rainbow Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

45763 W Rainbow Drive

45763 Rainbow Drive · (480) 570-3465
Location

45763 Rainbow Drive, Maricopa, AZ 85139

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 45763 W Rainbow Drive · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rainbow Drive - Brand new Move-in Ready rental home! This beautiful, single level home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms on a private North/South lot. Tile floors, granite counter tops with upgraded stainless appliances & upgraded gas range, washer & dryer. Additional upgrades include upgraded Birch cabinets and garage door opener. Ceiling fan in all three (3) bedroom. Don't miss out on this brand new move-in ready rental home. Monthly landscape maintenance will be paid by tenant. One time Admin fee of $150.00 and non-refundable cleaning fee of $250.00 and Application fee of $50.00 per applicant. Owner will pay HOA association dues.Tenant will need to adhere to the CC&R and must be in compliance any notices and violation fees will be the tenants responsibility to correct and pay..

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5700478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45763 W Rainbow Drive have any available units?
45763 W Rainbow Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45763 W Rainbow Drive have?
Some of 45763 W Rainbow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45763 W Rainbow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
45763 W Rainbow Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45763 W Rainbow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 45763 W Rainbow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa.
Does 45763 W Rainbow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 45763 W Rainbow Drive does offer parking.
Does 45763 W Rainbow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45763 W Rainbow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45763 W Rainbow Drive have a pool?
No, 45763 W Rainbow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 45763 W Rainbow Drive have accessible units?
No, 45763 W Rainbow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 45763 W Rainbow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 45763 W Rainbow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45763 W Rainbow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 45763 W Rainbow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
