45763 W Rainbow Drive

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Rainbow Drive - Brand new Move-in Ready rental home! This beautiful, single level home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms on a private North/South lot. Tile floors, granite counter tops with upgraded stainless appliances & upgraded gas range, washer & dryer. Additional upgrades include upgraded Birch cabinets and garage door opener. Ceiling fan in all three (3) bedroom. Don't miss out on this brand new move-in ready rental home. Monthly landscape maintenance will be paid by tenant. One time Admin fee of $150.00 and non-refundable cleaning fee of $250.00 and Application fee of $50.00 per applicant. Owner will pay HOA association dues.Tenant will need to adhere to the CC&R and must be in compliance any notices and violation fees will be the tenants responsibility to correct and pay..



No Pets Allowed



