Maricopa, AZ
45542 Amsterdam Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:54 PM

45542 Amsterdam Road

45542 Amsterdam Road · No Longer Available
Location

45542 Amsterdam Road, Maricopa, AZ 85139

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Gorgeous home in Maricopa in Maricopa Meadows at Hghwy 347 and Bolin. Ready for Immediate Move In! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom two story home with BRAND NEW tile and BRAND NEW carpet throughout. Eat in kitchen features a plethora of cabinets and all black appliances! Kitchen overlooks large dining area with plenty of space. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, and 2 baths. Bedrooms are all generous in size including the Master with walk in closet. Full master bathroom! Covered patio out back with easy to maintain landscaping in front and backyard! No Pets. No Section 8.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $300 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $1199 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at (480) 382-9681 so we can assist you!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45542 Amsterdam Road have any available units?
45542 Amsterdam Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa, AZ.
Is 45542 Amsterdam Road currently offering any rent specials?
45542 Amsterdam Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45542 Amsterdam Road pet-friendly?
No, 45542 Amsterdam Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa.
Does 45542 Amsterdam Road offer parking?
No, 45542 Amsterdam Road does not offer parking.
Does 45542 Amsterdam Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45542 Amsterdam Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45542 Amsterdam Road have a pool?
No, 45542 Amsterdam Road does not have a pool.
Does 45542 Amsterdam Road have accessible units?
No, 45542 Amsterdam Road does not have accessible units.
Does 45542 Amsterdam Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 45542 Amsterdam Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45542 Amsterdam Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 45542 Amsterdam Road does not have units with air conditioning.
