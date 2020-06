Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Gorgeous Home - 4B 3BA home with great room adjacent to large kitchen with ample cabinet space. Downstairs bedroom is next to a full bath, with remainder of bedrooms upstairs. This home features a low maintenance front yard and large yard backyard with grass, this home is also across the street from a greenbelt. This one will not last long!



(RLNE2464769)