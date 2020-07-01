45043 W PARAISO Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Welcome to Desert Paradise! This home was specifically named ''Desert Paradise'' because that is truly what it is for our guests. When you are ready to get away and enjoy some down time or just fun in the sun with your family this house will certainly deliver on all things needed and expected.The open concept floor plan is perfect for family gatherings, entertaining or just plain day to day living. The kitchen is spacious enough for two people to be preparing a meal, the bar counter offers additional eating space for the kids or overflow of guests. There is an additional office/den space off the family room so if you need to work while you are here you can. Two bedrooms and the main bathroom are spacious and can easily accommodate other guests. This home offers a large master bedroom suite The Arizona climate, local golf courses, and the quiet small town of Maricopa is a great place to get away from winter and this house is ideal for a couple, two couples, family, or group of people who need comfortable places to sleep, a nice area to eat and watch TV, a great place to relax and swim, or just be home away from home!



Maricopa is located 20 to 30 miles south of Chandler, Mesa, Tempe, and Phoenix and is easily accessible from I-10. There is always something exciting to do and see and a quick drive around town or up the highway gets you there!! The local golf courses such as "The Duke" or "Southern Dunes" offer great winter rates and tee times are easily made online. Like to gamble.... Harrah's Ak Chin Casino is a short drive! The Wildhorse Pass and Lone Butte Casinos are also a quick drive from the house. There are so many fun places to visit and explore and exciting activities to do while you are in Arizona.