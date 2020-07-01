All apartments in Maricopa
Find more places like 45043 W PARAISO Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maricopa, AZ
/
45043 W PARAISO Lane
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

45043 W PARAISO Lane

45043 West Paraiso Lane · (315) 430-6578
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Maricopa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

45043 West Paraiso Lane, Maricopa, AZ 85139

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1587 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Welcome to Desert Paradise! This home was specifically named ''Desert Paradise'' because that is truly what it is for our guests. When you are ready to get away and enjoy some down time or just fun in the sun with your family this house will certainly deliver on all things needed and expected.The open concept floor plan is perfect for family gatherings, entertaining or just plain day to day living. The kitchen is spacious enough for two people to be preparing a meal, the bar counter offers additional eating space for the kids or overflow of guests. There is an additional office/den space off the family room so if you need to work while you are here you can. Two bedrooms and the main bathroom are spacious and can easily accommodate other guests. This home offers a large master bedroom suite The Arizona climate, local golf courses, and the quiet small town of Maricopa is a great place to get away from winter and this house is ideal for a couple, two couples, family, or group of people who need comfortable places to sleep, a nice area to eat and watch TV, a great place to relax and swim, or just be home away from home!

Maricopa is located 20 to 30 miles south of Chandler, Mesa, Tempe, and Phoenix and is easily accessible from I-10. There is always something exciting to do and see and a quick drive around town or up the highway gets you there!! The local golf courses such as "The Duke" or "Southern Dunes" offer great winter rates and tee times are easily made online. Like to gamble.... Harrah's Ak Chin Casino is a short drive! The Wildhorse Pass and Lone Butte Casinos are also a quick drive from the house. There are so many fun places to visit and explore and exciting activities to do while you are in Arizona.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45043 W PARAISO Lane have any available units?
45043 W PARAISO Lane has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45043 W PARAISO Lane have?
Some of 45043 W PARAISO Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45043 W PARAISO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
45043 W PARAISO Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45043 W PARAISO Lane pet-friendly?
No, 45043 W PARAISO Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa.
Does 45043 W PARAISO Lane offer parking?
Yes, 45043 W PARAISO Lane offers parking.
Does 45043 W PARAISO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45043 W PARAISO Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45043 W PARAISO Lane have a pool?
Yes, 45043 W PARAISO Lane has a pool.
Does 45043 W PARAISO Lane have accessible units?
No, 45043 W PARAISO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 45043 W PARAISO Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45043 W PARAISO Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 45043 W PARAISO Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 45043 W PARAISO Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 45043 W PARAISO Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Maricopa 3 BedroomsMaricopa Apartments with Garages
Maricopa Apartments with ParkingMaricopa Apartments with Pools
Maricopa Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZTolleson, AZSan Tan Valley, AZBuckeye, AZ
Coolidge, AZSun City West, AZRed Rock, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity