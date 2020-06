Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

$2000 is non seasonal rental rate - $3000 is seasonal rental rate from September-April. Immaculate and move in ready! This vacation rental is fully furnished and comes complete with everything you will need. It is situated on a nice north/south corner lot and has a nicely upgraded kitchen with granite, a cozy fireplace, split floorplan, 3-car extended garage w/ epoxy flooring, RV gate and a large covered patio to enjoy the HEATED pebble tec pool while you BBQ.