Home
/
Maricopa, AZ
/
36362 Mallorca Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 11:43 AM

36362 Mallorca Avenue

36362 Mallorca Avenue · (480) 568-2666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

36362 Mallorca Avenue, Maricopa, AZ 85138

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1570 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
cable included
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
dogs allowed
Interactive 3D Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nntRKSA38kh

Beautiful 2020 New Build Single Story 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Maricopa! Located Near Honeycutt and Hartmann Rd! Home features smart wifi center to control the home including the ac and more! Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large island, pantry, and breakfast bar opens to family room. 2 car garage. Free basic cable through October 31, 2020 through HOA. Easy maintenance desert landscaping. Close to parks, elementary school, Walmart, and more! Pets depending on landlord approval, no dogs please.

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,812.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36362 Mallorca Avenue have any available units?
36362 Mallorca Avenue has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 36362 Mallorca Avenue have?
Some of 36362 Mallorca Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, cable included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36362 Mallorca Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
36362 Mallorca Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36362 Mallorca Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 36362 Mallorca Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 36362 Mallorca Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 36362 Mallorca Avenue does offer parking.
Does 36362 Mallorca Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36362 Mallorca Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36362 Mallorca Avenue have a pool?
No, 36362 Mallorca Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 36362 Mallorca Avenue have accessible units?
No, 36362 Mallorca Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 36362 Mallorca Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 36362 Mallorca Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36362 Mallorca Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 36362 Mallorca Avenue has units with air conditioning.
