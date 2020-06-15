20449 N Lemon Drop Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Available 12/01/20 Upscale Homee in Gated Resort Style Community - Property Id: 270345



Our home is completely modern with an open floorplan, laminent floors, Washer/Dryer, crown moulding, etc. Completely furnished to include a built-in 65" TV, DVD, shutter window coverings, linens, and cookware. Move-in Ready! Spectacular resort clubhouse with indoor and outdoor pools. A 6 mo to yearly lease is offered to a 55+ couple. Our active Community is beautifully landscaped with 125 acres of walking greenbelts, and 50 acres of lakes. Maricopa is 35 minutes from Phoenix airport.

-- 2 BR with Den.

-- Furnished rear patio by Greenbelt / Walking path.

-- 2 car garage with remotes.

-- Classy artwork throughout.

-- Bedding, new sheets, vacuum, iron, all included.

-- Covered tile patio with outdoor furniture and BBQ grille.

