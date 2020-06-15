20449 N Lemon Drop Dr

Amenities
Available 12/01/20 Upscale Homee in Gated Resort Style Community - Property Id: 270345
Our home is completely modern with an open floorplan, laminent floors, Washer/Dryer, crown moulding, etc. Completely furnished to include a built-in 65" TV, DVD, shutter window coverings, linens, and cookware. Move-in Ready! Spectacular resort clubhouse with indoor and outdoor pools. A 6 mo to yearly lease is offered to a 55+ couple. Our active Community is beautifully landscaped with 125 acres of walking greenbelts, and 50 acres of lakes. Maricopa is 35 minutes from Phoenix airport.
Features:
-- 2 BR with Den.
-- Furnished rear patio by Greenbelt / Walking path.
-- 2 car garage with remotes.
-- Classy artwork throughout.
-- Bedding, new sheets, vacuum, iron, all included.
-- Covered tile patio with outdoor furniture and BBQ grille.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270345
No Pets Allowed
