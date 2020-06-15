All apartments in Maricopa
Location

20449 Lemon Drop Drive, Maricopa, AZ 85138

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Available 12/01/20 Upscale Homee in Gated Resort Style Community - Property Id: 270345

Our home is completely modern with an open floorplan, laminent floors, Washer/Dryer, crown moulding, etc. Completely furnished to include a built-in 65" TV, DVD, shutter window coverings, linens, and cookware. Move-in Ready! Spectacular resort clubhouse with indoor and outdoor pools. A 6 mo to yearly lease is offered to a 55+ couple. Our active Community is beautifully landscaped with 125 acres of walking greenbelts, and 50 acres of lakes. Maricopa is 35 minutes from Phoenix airport.
Features:
-- 2 BR with Den.
-- Furnished rear patio by Greenbelt / Walking path.
-- 2 car garage with remotes.
-- Classy artwork throughout.
-- Bedding, new sheets, vacuum, iron, all included.
-- Covered tile patio with outdoor furniture and BBQ grille.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270345
Property Id 270345

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5739421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20449 N Lemon Drop Dr have any available units?
20449 N Lemon Drop Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa, AZ.
What amenities does 20449 N Lemon Drop Dr have?
Some of 20449 N Lemon Drop Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20449 N Lemon Drop Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20449 N Lemon Drop Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20449 N Lemon Drop Dr pet-friendly?
No, 20449 N Lemon Drop Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa.
Does 20449 N Lemon Drop Dr offer parking?
Yes, 20449 N Lemon Drop Dr does offer parking.
Does 20449 N Lemon Drop Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20449 N Lemon Drop Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20449 N Lemon Drop Dr have a pool?
Yes, 20449 N Lemon Drop Dr has a pool.
Does 20449 N Lemon Drop Dr have accessible units?
No, 20449 N Lemon Drop Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20449 N Lemon Drop Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20449 N Lemon Drop Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 20449 N Lemon Drop Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 20449 N Lemon Drop Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
