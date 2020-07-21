All apartments in Maricopa County
Find more places like 8204 W Williams Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maricopa County, AZ
/
8204 W Williams Rd
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:35 AM

8204 W Williams Rd

8204 West Williams Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8204 West Williams Road, Maricopa County, AZ 85383

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One of a kind property near 83rd ave & Happy Valley Rd. This 3 bedroom + 2 bathroom custom home sits on 1 acre with NO HOA! Tile in all the right places with carpet in the bedrooms. Includes all appliances. Master suite has vintage soaking tub and walk-in shower with dual sinks and walk-in closet. What a unique property in such a great area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8204 W Williams Rd have any available units?
8204 W Williams Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 8204 W Williams Rd have?
Some of 8204 W Williams Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8204 W Williams Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8204 W Williams Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8204 W Williams Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8204 W Williams Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 8204 W Williams Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8204 W Williams Rd offers parking.
Does 8204 W Williams Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8204 W Williams Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8204 W Williams Rd have a pool?
No, 8204 W Williams Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8204 W Williams Rd have accessible units?
No, 8204 W Williams Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8204 W Williams Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8204 W Williams Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 8204 W Williams Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8204 W Williams Rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Porter
1532 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Reflections at Gila Springs
411 N Kyrene Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Skywater At Town Lake
601 W Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd
Glendale, AZ 85307

Similar Pages

Maricopa County Pet Friendly Apartments
Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZPrescott, AZTolleson, AZCoolidge, AZFlorence, AZMaricopa, AZFountain Hills, AZParadise Valley, AZ
Apache Junction, AZCave Creek, AZGold Canyon, AZCarefree, AZSun City, AZSun City West, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZSan Tan Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZAnthem, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College