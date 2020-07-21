8204 West Williams Road, Maricopa County, AZ 85383
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One of a kind property near 83rd ave & Happy Valley Rd. This 3 bedroom + 2 bathroom custom home sits on 1 acre with NO HOA! Tile in all the right places with carpet in the bedrooms. Includes all appliances. Master suite has vintage soaking tub and walk-in shower with dual sinks and walk-in closet. What a unique property in such a great area!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8204 W Williams Rd have any available units?
8204 W Williams Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 8204 W Williams Rd have?
Some of 8204 W Williams Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8204 W Williams Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8204 W Williams Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.