2136 Leisure World

Amazingly Beautiful Home! Short Term or Long Term Furnished or Unfurnished Rental in a 45+ Active Adult Resort Community - Available starting 7/1/2020 for a Long Term Furnished or Unfurnished or Short Term Furnished. If looking for Short Term for Winter Rental Only, the rate is $3200. This stunning, custom, remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is an entertainers delight. Offers all tile flooring, totally updated baths, gourmet kitchen, updated furnishings and a 2 car garage. This is a winter visitors dream. Just bring your suitcases, make a trip to the grocery store and you will be all set to enjoy Leisure World and all the amenities that come with it. Not to mention our warm Arizona winter temperatures. Summer rate is $1700 per month



No Pets Allowed



