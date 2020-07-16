All apartments in Maricopa County
2136 Leisure World
2136 Leisure World

2136 Leisure World · (480) 306-8745
Location

2136 Leisure World, Maricopa County, AZ 85206
Leisure World

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2136 Leisure World · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1286 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazingly Beautiful Home! Short Term or Long Term Furnished or Unfurnished Rental in a 45+ Active Adult Resort Community - Available starting 7/1/2020 for a Long Term Furnished or Unfurnished or Short Term Furnished. If looking for Short Term for Winter Rental Only, the rate is $3200. This stunning, custom, remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is an entertainers delight. Offers all tile flooring, totally updated baths, gourmet kitchen, updated furnishings and a 2 car garage. This is a winter visitors dream. Just bring your suitcases, make a trip to the grocery store and you will be all set to enjoy Leisure World and all the amenities that come with it. Not to mention our warm Arizona winter temperatures. Summer rate is $1700 per month

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1874697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2136 Leisure World have any available units?
2136 Leisure World has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2136 Leisure World currently offering any rent specials?
2136 Leisure World is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2136 Leisure World pet-friendly?
No, 2136 Leisure World is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 2136 Leisure World offer parking?
Yes, 2136 Leisure World offers parking.
Does 2136 Leisure World have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2136 Leisure World does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2136 Leisure World have a pool?
No, 2136 Leisure World does not have a pool.
Does 2136 Leisure World have accessible units?
No, 2136 Leisure World does not have accessible units.
Does 2136 Leisure World have units with dishwashers?
No, 2136 Leisure World does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2136 Leisure World have units with air conditioning?
No, 2136 Leisure World does not have units with air conditioning.
