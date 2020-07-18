All apartments in Maricopa County
Find more places like 14741 E BIRCHWOOD Place.
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:30 PM

14741 E BIRCHWOOD Place

14741 East Birchwood Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14741 East Birchwood Place, Maricopa County, AZ 85249

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING LUXURY RENTAL PROPERTY w/ 12,163 Sq Ft ALL UNDER ONE ROOF!! Fully Furnished! Where Quantity & Quality All Come Together for an Amazing Estate Home. Situated on 1.85 Acres, this Entertainers' Paradise Screams Luxury Living! Gorgeous Curb-Appeal, Breathtaking Finishes, Details & More Details! 5 Star Resort Style Backyard Guaranteed to Win You Over! This Highly Functional, Well Thought Out Floor-Plan Include 4 Large On-Suite Bedrooms, Dedicated Office, Theater Room, Double Island Viking Commercial Grade Appliances & Impressive Woodwork Throughout. Custom Laid Brick Vaulted Ceilings, Venetian Plaster, Coffered Ceilings & Master Bath Fit for a Royalty! Epoxy Garage Floors, 7 Car Garage, Motor-Court Breezeway Perfect for Batting Cages/Full Court Basketball/Semi Pull Through.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14741 E BIRCHWOOD Place have any available units?
14741 E BIRCHWOOD Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 14741 E BIRCHWOOD Place have?
Some of 14741 E BIRCHWOOD Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14741 E BIRCHWOOD Place currently offering any rent specials?
14741 E BIRCHWOOD Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14741 E BIRCHWOOD Place pet-friendly?
No, 14741 E BIRCHWOOD Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 14741 E BIRCHWOOD Place offer parking?
Yes, 14741 E BIRCHWOOD Place offers parking.
Does 14741 E BIRCHWOOD Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14741 E BIRCHWOOD Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14741 E BIRCHWOOD Place have a pool?
Yes, 14741 E BIRCHWOOD Place has a pool.
Does 14741 E BIRCHWOOD Place have accessible units?
No, 14741 E BIRCHWOOD Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14741 E BIRCHWOOD Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14741 E BIRCHWOOD Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 14741 E BIRCHWOOD Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 14741 E BIRCHWOOD Place does not have units with air conditioning.
