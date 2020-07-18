14741 E BIRCHWOOD Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool basketball court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING LUXURY RENTAL PROPERTY w/ 12,163 Sq Ft ALL UNDER ONE ROOF!! Fully Furnished! Where Quantity & Quality All Come Together for an Amazing Estate Home. Situated on 1.85 Acres, this Entertainers' Paradise Screams Luxury Living! Gorgeous Curb-Appeal, Breathtaking Finishes, Details & More Details! 5 Star Resort Style Backyard Guaranteed to Win You Over! This Highly Functional, Well Thought Out Floor-Plan Include 4 Large On-Suite Bedrooms, Dedicated Office, Theater Room, Double Island Viking Commercial Grade Appliances & Impressive Woodwork Throughout. Custom Laid Brick Vaulted Ceilings, Venetian Plaster, Coffered Ceilings & Master Bath Fit for a Royalty! Epoxy Garage Floors, 7 Car Garage, Motor-Court Breezeway Perfect for Batting Cages/Full Court Basketball/Semi Pull Through.